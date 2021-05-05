ADDISON, Texas, May 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael Kennemer has been named to HousingWire’s inaugural 2021 Finance Leaders awards, recognizing the top finance executives driving financial performance, expanding margins, improving liquidity and helping their businesses access capital markets.

“The last twelve months have been one of the most tumultuous and action-packed periods in the history of housing finance. It’s incredibly notable that the organizations that had their financial strategy in order prevailed and were able to benefit from housing and capital marketing dynamics in a big way,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “We launched the HousingWire Finance Leaders award to recognize the CFOs and senior finance executives who enabled growth, led IPOs and fundraising initiatives and helped their companies capture market share.”

Kennemer’s efforts over the last 12 years have enabled Mid America to further its eMortgage capabilities, expand warehouse lending operations and optimize capital markets execution to assist in divisional and overall profitability. He has earned an internal reputation for working closely with all branches and divisions to maximize profits and reduce expenses, resulting in a 1,757% year-over-year increase in Mid America’s profits in 2020. As CFO, Kennemer has also yielded a 33x increase in the company’s net worth in less than 10 years.

“Michael Kennemer’s adept financial stewardship over the past decade-plus has enabled Mid America’s expand and modernize its operations so that we can provide borrowers the best digital mortgage experience possible,” said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. “We are extremely proud to have him as our CFO and offer our sincerest congratulations for this well-deserved recognition.”

Finance Leaders are selected by HousingWire’s Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success. These outstanding professionals are made up of strategic leaders who are paving the way for the future of housing finance. The full list of “2021 Finance Leaders” can be viewed here https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2021-hw-finance-leaders/.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n’ Close is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/#cnc.

Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Arizent/National Mortgage News, Mortgage Professional America, MReport and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

News Source: Mid America Mortgage, Inc.