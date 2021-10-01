ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that the company has donated $250,000 to Services of Hope, a 501(c)(3) organization in Dallas aimed at providing assistance and support for community needs that do not fit in a traditional category. Mid America’s donation will be met by matching funds by the City of Dallas as part of the Driver of Poverty Grant – Barriers to Poverty.

“Mid America Mortgage is proud to call North Texas home. As much as this community has given to us, we feel it is incredibly important to pay that success forward by giving back to our community through volunteerism and matched donations,” said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. “We are pleased to partner with Services of Hope to aid in their efforts to combat poverty in the Dallas area. In addition to our donation, Mid America employees will be volunteering their time with Services of Hope because we believe charity is about giving both your time and money.”

The funds from Mid America will be used to provide services such as temporary financial assistance, known as Services of Hope’s Redemption Grant; senior, elder and medical transportation; school uniforms and shoes; non-food essentials such as furniture and bus passes; and internship and workforce clothing. Services of Hope will also use the donation to provide support to individuals in the City of Dallas who have been economically impacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic and poverty.

“Services of Hope would like to thank Jeff Bode, his family and Mid America Mortgage for their generous donation and partnership toward the Drivers of Poverty Project,” said President and CEO of Services of Hope, Dr. Daniel B Prescott. “Community service is the mortgage we pay for our house in heaven.”

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n’ Close is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/#cnc.

Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Mortgage Professional America, MReport, National Mortgage News and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.

Twitter: @midamericamtge

News Source: Mid America Mortgage, Inc.