ADDISON, Texas, March 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today it has launched Click n’ Close Title, a digital-first residential title insurance company, to deliver more comprehensive digital mortgage closing services to the residential real estate market. Licensed in six states (Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Virginia) with more on the way, Click n’ Close Title utilizes a completely digital process to deliver a consistent, modernized mortgage closing ceremony for all parties involved.

“Having been a digital-first mortgage lending shop since 2016, we’ve observed first-hand the power of technology to transform the archaic, painful homebuying process into one with less friction and more emphasis on convenience for the consumer,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “Title represents the final piece of this puzzle from the consumer experience perspective, and in in the interest of furthering our commitment to modernizing the mortgage process, we felt the time was right to extend our knowledge to the title side of the transaction with the launch of Click n’ Close Title.”

Powered by remote online notarization (RON) technology, Click n’ Close delivers 100% paperless closings that improve efficiency and reduce delays in processing closing documents. Its RON process permits the borrower to schedule an online video conference with a notary, giving them ultimate control over where and when they sign their closing documents utilizing SSL encryption to ensure security. This also allows the borrower to review their closing documents before signing in most cases so that they can ask questions or consult with a trusted advisor prior to closing day. Once the documents are signed, funding occurs within 10 minutes rather than the traditional two hours after signing.

“Buying a home is one of the most nerve-wracking financial experiences a consumer will undertake, and with the advancements in technology available today, there is simply no reason to add to the stress of this important event by remaining committed to a paper-driven, in-person closing ceremony,” said Nicki Compary, General Counsel and Director of Title Operations of Click n’ Close Title. “With the completely digital process we’ve established at Click n’ Close Title, borrowers real estate agents and mortgage lenders can all expect a smooth, hassle-free process that is designed to delight.”

Click n’ Close Title is available to do business with mortgage lenders and real estate agents in all states where it is currently licensed. For more information, visit https://www.clicknclosetitle.com.

About Click n’ Close Title

Click n’ Close Title is a residential title insurance company that specializes in remote notary and digital closings. At Click n’ Close Title, we work closely with the real estate community to ensure that each real estate transaction is handled professionally and meets or exceeds expectations. We know that efficiency, precision, and communication are vital during the closing process. The Click n’ Close Title team helps our clients in a wide variety of residential transactions such as refinancing, purchasing, sales, reverse mortgages, construction financing and closing whether you are buying, selling or refinancing a home. Learn more at https://www.clicknclosetitle.com/.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n’ Close is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/#cnc.

Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Mortgage Professional America, MReport, National Mortgage News and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.

Twitter: @midamericamtge

News Source: Mid America Mortgage, Inc.