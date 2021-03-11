GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Instagram and Facebook accounts of the Giving Everyday Charitable Trust (www.GivingEveryday.org), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization promoting American unity and societal healing via simple (but profound) acts of kindness, are achieving immense audience engagement rates, far surpassing industry standards. The average audience demographic of 82% women on Instagram make the account a natural fit for women-oriented brands in the fashion, beauty, healthcare industries, just to name a few.

While the Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GivingEveryDay.org) engagement rate of 42% decimates the average influencer rate of 2% or 3%, the Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/givingeveryday/) statistics are staggering, with an engagement rate of 239% (measured from 2/11-2/18/21) also compared with an industry standard of 2% to 3%. These figures, coupled with video views in excess of 2.2 million, and “Reels” views of over 10 million (between 2/1-2/18/21) make the case for marketer involvement with the accounts a very persuasive one.

The Giving Everyday Charitable Trust has excited fans across the USA, and beyond, with their social media posts. The organization will soon be recruiting Americans for the hopefully viral “Giving Army” project where “troops” will accept the commitment to perform one act of kindness per day. Future projects include the Annual Kindness Awards and a YouTube channel.

The Giving Everyday social media posts focus on genuine, and often very moving, acts of kindness that Americans perform for loved ones and complete strangers. Video posts naturally elicit the highest rate of interaction and response. Recently, the organization’s Instagram account conducted its first “Kindness Challenge Giveaway” where followers from across the USA (and Europe) shared an act of kindness they performed over the three days of the contest.

Companies that sponsor these accounts will derive the dual benefits of exceptional advertising reach as well as the community goodwill derived for sponsoring such a positivity-based organization.

Interested marketers are invited to reach out to Lauren Horowitz at GivingEveryday247@gmail.com.

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/7HZVDe7IRyc

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0310s2p-giv-evry-logo-300dpi.jpg

