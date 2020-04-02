LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For first responders and healthcare practitioners seeking relief from COVID-19-induced stress and fear, Mind Flow Hypnosis is answering the call. It’s currently offering a free hypnosis session via Zoom or Skype in an effort to do its part to help nurses and other healthcare practitioners during this global pandemic.



Healthcare workers are on the front lines of COVID-19 and anxiety and fear are natural responses. Mind Flow Hypnosis is working with them to navigate and handle these feelings as best it can.

“These online sessions are extremely effective for stress, fear and anxiety – all of which compromise the immune system – and are designed to help people feel more comfortable and safer in their environment,” Carmela Tunzi, Mind Flow Hypnosis, says.

Tunzi says she had a recent consult with an ER nurse who was feeling overwhelmed and concerned about a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). She was having difficulty sleeping and keeping a clear head in a time when she needed it most. She was panicked and frustrated all at once.

“I listened very carefully during the consultation,” Tunzi says. “I offered a free hypnosis session to her and, via Zoom, we customized a session to bring her relief.”

Twenty minutes after the session, this nurse reported she felt as if she had just taken a rejuvenating and much needed nap. She was calm and relaxed. Hypnosis helps to calm the nervous system and the fright/flight response.

“We see the world through images our mind creates and hypnosis is a great tool to combat negative emotions while providing a sense of calm,” Tunzi explains. “Mind Flow Hypnosis is here to help.”

About Mind Flow Hypnosis

In practice since 2013, Los Angeles-based Mind Flow Hypnosis offers stress release through complete hypnosis programs. Free consultations and customized programs are available. A hypnosis suggestibility test is recommended as results may vary.

Mind Flow Hypnosis is located in Atwater Village, 3191 Casitas Ave., Suite 121B. For more information: https://mindflowhypnosis.com/

