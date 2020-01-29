LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aunt and Niece team, Jordan Willner and Debbie Rosove have a new cozy luxury loungewear line that you won’t want to miss out on! Mine Not Yours is an all-women run lifestyle loungewear brand that launched in 2019, inspired by the idea of looking cute and chic while feeling cozy, cute, and chic.



The brand is here to spread the message that what’s mine is not yours without permission! Everything from the insanely soft handpicked fabric selections to the cut and sew, is made with love in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Join the movement and come get “shmumfy!”

After successful launches of the brand at both Fred Segal Malibu and Fred Segal Sunset in 2019, the line is now available for purchase online and can be found in stores at Kingfisher Road Woodland Hills and TAGS Beverly Hills. If you’re looking to treat yourself, or get your Valentine all cozied up, Mine Not Yours loungewear is the way to go!

Niece and Aunt team, Jordan Willner and Debbie Rosove are the brains behind the brand Mine Not Yours, an LA based (and LA made) clothing line that’s purpose is to represent all things cozy and comfy. The clothing has been featured on Good Morning La La Land and NBC California Live. The brand is also aligned with multiple charities and organizations as part of their mission of “it’s mine but it feels good to share.”

Mine Not Yours is available for purchase at Kingfisher Road Woodland Hills and TAGS Beverly Hills, or online at: http://www.minenotyours.com/

