NEW YORK, N.Y., April 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mira, a healthcare company based in NYC, is partnering with the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR) to provide COVID Care to cancer patients and caregivers, bringing healthcare closer to those who need it the most.



NFCR is a non-profit organization, dedicated to providing scientists in the lab the research funding they need to make game-changing discoveries in cancer treatments, detection and, ultimately, a cure for all types of cancer.

Mira is a platform for individuals without insurance to get affordable copays for everyday healthcare. Mira’s COVID Care program helps take the pressure off of the local health systems by allowing patients to manage symptoms at home instead of seeking testing at emergency departments.

Together, NFCR and Mira will also create a Prevention and Wellness Access Program to bring affordable healthcare to the U.S.’s uninsured and underinsured population, which totaled 60 million before the coronavirus outbreak and has been increasing rapidly due to the high unemployment rates caused by the pandemic.

Bringing Healthcare Closer to Those Who Need It The Most

According to the latest news, COVID-19 is hitting underserved communities disproportionately harder than the rest. As cases of COVID-19 rise in the United States, health systems are stretching their capacity to take in high-risk patients–creating a vacuum for those who live in zip codes with a history of health disparities.

“The National Foundation for Cancer Research has a long history of funding not only high-risk and high-impact cancer research projects to advance life-saving new diagnosis and treatment breakthroughs, we have also dedicated tremendous efforts toward public education and cancer prevention for the general public,” said Sujuan Ba, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of NFCR. “Before cures are found, early prevention and healthy lifestyle choices remain the best defense against cancer.”

“Using health technology innovation to help cancer patients and their loved ones access affordable healthcare options is an important public service that NFCR promotes,” continued Dr. Ba.

Mira created one of the first end-to-end care delivery solutions to help individuals screen and manage symptoms at home instead of seeking testing at emergency departments. Now, Mira is partnering with the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR) to expand its program to help one of the most at-risk populations–cancer patients and their caregivers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mira has developed a 1-minute assessment to screen for COVID-19 symptoms and risk factors, based on the guidelines and protocols as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). It provides reliable, timely information to patients and community members. This free, easy-to-use tool is accessible 24/7, offers a symptom checker, as well as provides options for a virtual visit and information on sheltering-in-place.

Based on the results, you will have an opportunity to connect with a resource center to determine the best next steps–whether it be home care, getting a virtual consultation or getting tested. The whole process could happen in less than 5 minutes.

“NFCR is very entrepreneurial in terms of advancing innovations,” stated Khang Vuong, Founder and CEO of Mira. “Working with NFCR, we will have an opportunity to help more people identify symptoms of COVID-19, stay at home and flatten the curve.”

Reaching more people will ultimately lead to less cases and starving out the virus. Many people who come to Mira have recently lost their jobs and have to choose between putting food on the table or getting healthcare.

About National Foundation for Cancer Research

NFCR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides scientists in the lab the funding they need to make game-changing discoveries in cancer treatments, detection, prevention and, ultimately, a cure. NFCR has distinguished itself in the cancer research sector by emphasizing long-term, transformative research often overlooked by other major funding sources. With COVID-19 on the rise in the United States, they are looking now, more than ever, to serve those without healthcare, as well as high-risk patients. Learn more at: https://www.nfcr.org/

About Mira

Mira helps uninsured and underinsured get affordable healthcare. Besides COVID-19, members can also get affordable copays for preventive care, urgent care, mental health, lab tests, and prescriptions–services that are equally needed but inaccessible to those without insurance in this time of crisis. Learn more at: https://www.talktomira.com/

