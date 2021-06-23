SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – MobilityRE, a leader in real estate intelligence technologies for mortgage lenders and real estate agents, today announced it has appointed mortgage technology leader Jonas Kruckeberg as director of growth and client success. In this role, Kruckeberg will strengthen customer engagement for the company’s flagship product, Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI). Kruckeberg will also oversee sales and customer success.



For 18 years, Kruckeberg has been driving sales and forging strategic partnerships at marquee mortgage technology firms. Notably, Kruckeberg helped grow Top of Mind into the mortgage industry’s most used customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation platform, holding positions during his nine-year tenure as vice president of sales and executive vice president of strategic partnerships and industry relationships. Immediately before joining MobilityRE, Kruckeberg served as chief revenue officer at Knowledge Coop, a leading provider of continuing education (CE) training for mortgage lenders.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to work with a mortgage tech industry veteran as well-established as Jonas,” said MobilityRE CEO and Founder Ben Teerlink. “Bringing him on board to spearhead customer engagement and success for MMI is going to help our customers work smarter and grow revenue as the pendulum shifts from red hot refi- to purchase market.”

By accessing an unrivaled database of comprehensive real estate and mortgage production data, MMI’s enterprise customers can identify partner networks that best support their business objectives, with granular insight into lenders, loan officers and real estate agents by region or individual transactions. As director of growth and client success, Kruckeberg will work closely with customers to ensure that their teams are maximizing every facet of MMI’s powerful feature set.

“As a former customer and power user of MMI, it’s invigorating to now be on the inside with the ability to directly help our customers turbocharge their strategic data initiatives,” said Kruckeberg. “Working side-by-side with Ben and the leadership team here is already giving me flashbacks to my early days with Top of Mind. There’s just so much potential; it’s enthralling to think we’re only scratching the surface. Honestly, the excitement and amazement I see in peoples’ eyes when we give them a demo of MMI, that says it all. The data and tech is really unrivaled right now. MMI is a rocket ship, no question about it.”

MobilityRE is a market leader in real estate intelligence technology. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), provides access to actionable, dependable data for enterprise customers in mortgage lending, real estate, title and related industries. MMI is currently used by over 200 enterprise customers, including 18 of the top-25 lenders in the country.

