MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mopec, the nationwide leader in pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and supplies, is proud to announce the latest innovation and addition to its Guardian Systems product line. The Mopec Guardian Quick-Deploy Cooler is adaptable, portable, and is a rapidly deployable system for the long term storage of human remains.

Mopec has integrated its new patented rack technology along with patent-pending insulation technology to create an expandable remains storage platform that will instantly increase morgue surge capacity. This compact, rapidly deployable system can be easily transported and assembled in under 30 minutes with no tools required.

While the current system holds 12 bodies, the optional expansion module allows the system to quickly expand from holding 12 decedents to 24. Mopec will also be introducing a smaller, 110V 4-body version in the next few months that will allow the user to easily plug it into any regular outlet.

“The Guardian Quick-Deploy Cooler addresses the needs for many of our customers dealing with surge capacity,” says Kirk Gossett, Vice President of Sales for Mopec. “Plenty of organizations are still struggling to find immediate solutions when decedent capacity overwhelms their current availability. Mopec hopes that this portable, expandable, and quick-assembly system can help resolve these issues.”

Guardian Quick-Deploy Coolers are included under the Mopec Guardian Systems line and are the ultimate solution when dealing with surge capacity morgue overflow. While the first production run of coolers has already sold out, Mopec is currently accepting pre-orders for the second run of products.

For more information, or to obtain a quotation, please visit https://www.mopec.com/, or call (800) 362-8491.

About Mopec:

Mopec, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products. Founded in 1992, Mopec differentiates itself through its extensive engineering process, superior design, and market-leading quality. Mopec is Better By Design and specializes in solutions for hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. Mopec is committed to the production innovative products and providing high quality customer service. For more information, visit https://www.mopec.com/.

