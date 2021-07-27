LEHI, Utah, July 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced Mortgage Banker has recognized company CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates as a 2021 Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking honoree.

Schreiner Gates was recognized by Mortgage Banker for her outsized leadership in the mortgage technology space. Notably, as EVP of sales and marketing at Ellie Mae (now ICE Mortgage Technology) she led the firm to appear on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for six consecutive years and helped facilitate its $3.7-billion purchase by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Now at the helm of SimpleNexus, Schreiner Gates helps the homeownership platform’s users “do more,” having to date connected its 35,000 active loan originators with more than 4.5 million borrowers and 141,000 real estate partners. Schreiner Gates has overseen the release of dozens of new features designed to facilitate a more streamlined, “from anywhere” lending experience for all stakeholders in the mortgage lending process. In January 2021, Schreiner Gates helped lead a $108 million Series B funding round led by global venture-capital and private-equity firm Insight Partners and TVC Capital.

“I’m thrilled to be recognized for my passion for helping technology companies reach their potential,” said SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates. “I’m particularly proud of the work we’re doing at SimpleNexus and look forward to continuing to shake up the mortgage industry with continued innovation.”

In its inaugural year, Mortgage Banker’s Powerful Women in Mortgage Banking awards program highlights female pioneers, leaders and innovators in the mortgage industry. The full list of winners can be viewed in the July edition of Mortgage Banker Magazine.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms’ native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings – all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

