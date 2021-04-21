ATLANTA, Ga., April 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced Chief Product Officer David Orsini has been named a 2021 Tech All-Star by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

Orsini was recognized for blazing the trail for mortgage marketing innovation by leading the development of Surefire CRM, the first CRM and marketing automation platform built specifically for the mortgage industry. In defining what a mortgage CRM and marketing automation platform should be, Orsini cemented innumerable innovative “firsts” as table-stakes capabilities. Notably, Orsini enabled Surefire as the first CRM to integrate with mortgage loan origination systems, enabling automation of in-process communication between loan officers and borrowers. Additionally, Orsini led Surefire as the first CRM to automate essential mortgage marketing compliance capabilities.

“From the beginning, David has had a knack for getting to the root of lender issues,” said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. “His vision and unique skill for transforming mortgage lenders’ pain points into technology solutions have established Surefire as the gold standard for mortgage marketing. I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this honor.”

Orsini also spearheaded bringing Top of Mind’s Client for Life workflow to market. Client for Life is an automated workflow that carefully curates an award-winning mix of interactive emails, direct mail marketing, personalized voicemail recordings and dynamic text messaging to a borrower five years after closing. This loyalty-building workflow includes Power Calls, a feature that allows users to automate client and prospect telephone follow-up, and Power Messaging, a feature that keeps everyone on the same page with in-process updates delivered through text message.

“It has been a pleasure to develop groundbreaking technology and grow professionally within Top of Mind,” said Orsini. “I’m both deeply humbled and re-energized by receiving this meaningful industry recognition. I look forward to continuing to innovate and to contribute to a maturing mortgage technology ecosystem.”

For 20 years, the MBA has recognized outstanding mortgage technology leaders with the Tech All-Star Award program. 2021 Tech All-Star winners will be recognized at the MBA Spring Conference, April 20-22.

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s Surefire CRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals can effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

