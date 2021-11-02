IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Coach, the borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to deliver clear mortgage advice and lending education with the interactive Total Cost Analysis (TCA) loan comparison, today announced an integration with Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system. The integration helps convert leads identified with Sales Boomerang’s opportunity alerts by enabling lenders to automatically generate accurate TCA presentations that are highly relevant to consumers’ housing finance needs.

Sales Boomerang monitors customer databases on behalf of lenders to identify exactly when a prospect or past customer is ready for a new loan. By combining market intelligence – for example, factors such as interest rate changes, improved credit scores and home listings — with mortgage lenders’ credit underwriting preferences, Sales Boomerang notifies lenders of high-relevancy loan opportunities. Now, through the integration with Mortgage Coach, every Sales Boomerang opportunity alert from any managed contact record automatically includes a tailored Mortgage Coach TCA that can be used in any form of client or marketing outreach.

With a single touch, loan originators can further personalize the generated loan comparison with video narration from any device, enabling professionals to instantly illustrate all benefits relevant to the borrower. This targeted, proactive loan product positioning leads to a measurable increase in speed of lead decision, selection of more profitable loan scenarios and improved committed loan conversion rates.

Centennial Bank helped shape the Mortgage Coach integration with Sales Boomerang as a trusted depository looking to increase mortgage market share across existing clients. According to Centennial Bank Mortgage Division President Keith Little, “Each month Sales Boomerang proactively identifies hundreds of people within our database who we can now help with a mortgage. By pairing that borrower intelligence with Mortgage Coach’s TCA presentations, we now have an automated way of crafting highly personalized lending proposals that illustrate the financial benefits of homeownership, furthering our commitment to provide all our banking customers with long-term mortgage advice and easier access to superior lending services.”

“Clearly articulating the specific benefit of a relevant, personalized lending program to newly triggered leads inspires trust and confidence that makes them more likely to transact,” said Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur. “This special innovation with Sales Boomerang gives lenders a fully automated method of providing transparent lending options at the most influential time — well before typical point-of-sale interactions occur. The integration empowers lenders to transform alert-prompted outreach into a consultative conversation by addressing a borrower’s needs with the illustrated benefits of lending programs tailored to their specific financial circumstances.”

“Our borrower intelligence delivers on ROI promises by excelling at identifying when a borrower is ready to transact,” said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. “Together, Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach enable lenders to deliver unparalleled proactive advice to people based on data, creating immediate sales influence for countless new loan options before the borrower is even shopping.”

About Mortgage Coach:

Mortgage Coach is the only platform that allows mortgage lenders to create digital and accurate home loan comparisons for consumers. With the Total Cost Analysis presentation, lenders can create a multi-option comparison, offering the borrower a more personalized digital experience. This level of transparency has revolutionized the rate quoting and pricing process allowing borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions and ultimately, increase production and pipeline conversion for lenders of any size. For more information on how to start using borrower education as a competitive advantage, please visit http://www.mortgagecoach.com/.

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders — including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks — to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value.

To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $150 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

About Centennial Bank:

Centennial Bank, a Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB) company, is a full-service financial institution with branches in Florida, Arkansas, Alabama and New York and $15 Billion in total assets. For more information, please visit https://www.my100bank.com/. Centennial Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #466091, All loans are subject to credit and property approval.

