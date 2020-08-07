TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chadwell Supply, a trusted MRO source of maintenance supplies for multi-family properties and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, have announced a new partnership that will help provide much-needed assistance to food banks across the United States. This collaboration will enable Chadwell Supply to support Move For Hunger’s food rescue programs and encourage the clients, associations, and property management companies they work with to integrate the Move For Hunger model into their moving out process for residents.



People throw away a lot of things when they move, including perfectly good food. Move For Hunger’s network of more than 1,000 moving companies, more than 1,500 multi-family apartment communities, and many of the world’s leading relocation management companies, volunteer to collect this unopened, non-perishable food and deliver it to their local food banks. To date, Move For Hunger’s network of relocation professionals and multi-family properties has collected and delivered nearly 18 million pounds of food – providing 15 million meals – to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada.

“Partnering with Chadwell Supply both complements and advances our mission, so this collaboration was a natural fit,” explains Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “By combining the strength of our network of multi-family apartment communities and relocation companies with Chadwell Supply’s network and partners within the multi-family industry, we have the ability to get a large amount of food to those who need it most.”

“Chadwell Supply is excited to partner with Move For Hunger and share in both their mission and their unique service to our multi-family customers,” said Pete Wheeler, Chadwell Supply’s Vice President of Marketing. “This is a perfect combination of our company culture meshing with the relationships we have with our customers. We will be able to intercept food that would otherwise be tossed out and help reduce food waste while fighting hunger in our communities.”

More than 37 million Americans were food insecure before the COVID-19 pandemic and it is estimated that the number could increase by 17 million this year, totaling 54 million. “As a result of the pandemic, we are facing, potentially, the greatest hunger crisis of our lifetime,” continues Lowy. “Chadwell Supply understands the need is more critical than ever and is committed to helping Move For Hunger provide meals to those struggling to put food on the table.”

Through the support of partners like Chadwell Supply, Move For Hunger can continue to feed more and empower more to fight for the families, children, seniors, and vulnerable communities who lack reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.

Move For Hunger is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs.

For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

Chadwell Supply began with three brothers determined to make good on a promise – to always value their profession, community and most of all, each other. Keeping time-honored traditions alive, the second generation now operates Chadwell Supply. The “Chadwell Family” has extended to include hundreds of employees working hard to lead the MRO industry, serve customers, and supply multi-family housing facilities from warehouses located in fourteen branches across country (and growing!). For more

information about the company, our products, and our people, visit https://www.chadwellsupply.com/.

* LOGO link for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/16-0114-move-for-hunger-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Move For Hunger