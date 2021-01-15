LAUREL, Md., Jan. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FINCOR Construction, a multi-family renovator operating along the east coast, and Move For Hunger, a national relief non-profit organization, have announced a new partnership that will fight hunger and reduce food waste nationwide. Recent reports say that nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since the summer. It’s the fastest rise since tracking began 60 years ago, and food banks across the country are expecting a 60% increase in demand.

Move For Hunger was founded in 2009 by Adam Lowy, the son of a third-generation mover, when he noticed that people throw away a lot of perfectly good food when they move. Starting with his own family’s moving company and building from there, Move For Hunger now has a network of over 1,000 moving companies, many of the world’s leading relocation management companies, and more than 1,500 multi-family apartment communities, all helping to fight to end hunger by collecting food items and delivering them to local food banks in all 50 states and Canada.

To date, Move For Hunger’s network has collected and delivered more than 20 million pounds of food – providing 17 million meals.

The partnership will enable FINCOR to support Move For Hunger’s food rescue programs and encourage the multi-family industry clients they work with to integrate the Move For Hunger model into their standard operating processes for customers who are moving. It will also provide the opportunity to continue to expand the Move For Hunger network: a robust community of engaged individuals that want to make a difference in the lives of others and have the transportation resources available to create large-scale change.

The partnership with FINCOR along with their recent fundraiser will also help provide nearly 27,000 meals to those in need.

“FINCOR has been an amazing partner in the fight against hunger,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “FINCOR recognizes that the hunger crisis continues to affect this country at staggering rates. We’re grateful for their continued support in helping us provide meals to those in need.”

“There are people that need help now more than ever. People are facing issues through no fault of their own, and we have the opportunity and ability to help,” said Michael C. Finn, President of FINCOR. “We felt Move for Hunger was the best fit for us to do the most good as we specialize in renovating apartments where residents have to clean out their kitchens before we start. We thought it would be a great addition to the community where residents can donate non-perishables while cleaning out their living spaces.”

Through the support of partners like FINCOR Construction, Move For Hunger can continue to make a difference at a time when it’s needed the most.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About FINCOR Construction

FINCOR Construction is a multi-family property renovator operating along the east coast from New England and down into the Southeast. We specialize in upgrading every aspect of facilities from leasing offices, common areas, and fitness centers, to dog parks, playgrounds, and California kitchens. Along with the facilities themselves, we are experts in individual and multi-unit improvements including Occupied Interior Renovations that provide full-apartment renovation without interfering with current tenants or incurring rent-loss. Learn more: https://www.fincorconstruction.com/services/occupied-interior-renovations/.

