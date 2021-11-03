RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Graebel Companies, Inc., a leading provider of international relocation services, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, today announced they renewed their partnership and commitment to the fight against hunger.

Graebel has been a partner of Move For Hunger since 2016 and has helped provide nearly 100,000 meals over the years. Graebel’s passion to end hunger goes far beyond the boardroom and extends to many of its employees. Just last month, 250 employees participated in the Move2 Fight Hunger Challenge, a virtual competition that enabled donations to Move for Hunger by encouraging employees to be active. Throughout the month of September, participants could run, walk, bike, cook, or garden, to contribute meals to those in need. During the competition, Graebel employees exercised a total of 11,000 miles, (17,700 kilometers) which helped provide 47,000 meals.

“We have been so excited to partner with Move For Hunger over the years and this year’s Move2 Fight Hunger event was phenomenal,” said Ben Ivory, Senior Vice President at Graebel. “We looked for a way to engage our 800+ employees in 11 countries through healthy, family-oriented activities focused on an urgent need in our communities. The Move for Hunger team was amazing, and we can’t wait to expand the program next year!”

Graebel is a leader in global talent and workplace mobility. They make it easy for companies to relocate employees or entire offices overseas and across borders. They work in 165 countries and their team speaks 42 languages.

The relocation industry is familiar to Move For Hunger, which has been making an impact since 2009. By mobilizing an entire industry, Move For Hunger and its network of 1,000+ movers have transported 24 million pounds of food (20 million meals) to local food banks in all 50 states and Canada. For over a decade, Move For Hunger has been focused on non-perishable food donations, but has recently launched its new fresh food program which has already collected more than 400,000 meals worth of fresh produce in its first few months.

“With the support of Graebel, we continue to find new ways to make an impact,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “Our fresh food program is well on its way and continues to build on the momentum of the organization.”

The support is needed now more than ever. Five million more people have fallen into food insecurity as the result of the pandemic. Forty-two million people in the United States, including 1 in 6 children, don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

“When COVID devastated the entire country last year, our network stepped up to deliver 4 million meals, a record for us,” continued Lowy. “And with the support of our loyal partner in Graebel, this year we’re on track to transport more meals than ever before.”

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Graebel

Graebel Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of global talent and workplace mobility solutions for some of the world’s largest and most recognized brands and their employees in 165 countries. Since its founding in 1950, Graebel has innovated and grown to deliver excellent relocation service and results for clients, all while remaining family-owned and focused on people-first mobility. With custom technology solutions, Graebel develops and implements mobility strategies that help companies attract and retain talent; respond faster to global market trends; maximize return on mobility programs; and create exceptional experiences that make global talent mobility more humane and as seamless as possible. As a full-service relocation management company (RMC), Graebel addresses every part of the mobility lifecycle for employers and employees, including services for departure and move management, destination, settling-in and ongoing assignments. For more information, visit https://www.graebel.com/. Here’s to the world ahead®.

