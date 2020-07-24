RED BANK, N.J., July 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization, and Nelson Westerberg, a global leader in the household goods moving and storage business, announced today that they have renewed their partnership to fight hunger and reduce food waste in the United States. Since 2012, Nelson Westerberg’s 9 regional branches across the United States have rescued nearly 11,000 pounds of food and have provided more than 9,000 meals to people who are facing hunger.



As members of the Move For Hunger network, Nelson Westerberg and their multiple branches educate their customers about the issues of hunger and food waste and encourage them to donate their unopened, non-perishable food items on moving day. Then their moving crews volunteer to deliver the donations to a local food bank or pantry at no additional cost. Nelson Westerberg also provides Move For Hunger with additional support by organizing food drives and by assisting with transportation for larger food recovery efforts.

“Nelson Westerberg recognizes hunger is on the rise all across the country right now and that we have a lot of work ahead of us that we cannot do alone,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “We are so grateful for Nelson Westerberg’s continued support and commitment to helping provide food for those struggling to find their next meal.”

“Covid-19 is creating new thinking, deliberate and urgent protocols for safety. With the unchartered times of this pandemic, basic life sustaining needs are growing at unprecedented levels. Team Westerberg could not be more proud to double down on our commitment to Move For Hunger. We are slowly gaining traction to make a measured difference, organizing for results, and leading with heart to be go givers,” said Greg Koehlinger, Executive Vice President of Nelson Westerberg.

To date, Move For Hunger’s network of more than 1,000 moving companies, more than 1,500 multi-family apartment communities, and many of the world’s leading relocation management companies has collected and delivered nearly 17.8 million pounds of food – providing nearly 15 million meals – to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada.

About Move For Hunger:

Move For Hunger is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move.

Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Nelson Westeberg:

Nelson Westeberg is a premier corporate moving, storage and logistics company. Since 1904, the company has perfected its services that include an exceptionally strong footprint throughout the Continental United States & Canada. Established in Chicago, Nelson Westerberg is privately held, financially very strong and has an unbending culture and reputation for service & business integrity. The company’s client reference list consists of well-known global corporations with whom it has provided consistent corporate moving service for 5, 10, 20, 30, and several at 40 plus years of service.

We earn loyalty with each relocating employee we are privileged to serve. The Westerberg Companies’ offices are strategically positioned with full service domestic and international moving and storage centers in coast to coast major and secondary cities in the US and Canada and near the major US ports (North Atlantic, South Atlantic, and Western Pacific). For more information, visit https://nelsonwesterberg.com/.

