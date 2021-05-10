RED BANK, N.J., May 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Shyft, the #1 online moving marketplace, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced today a new partnership that will grow Move For Hunger’s food rescue and hunger relief programs to provide much-needed assistance to food banks across the country.

To date, Move For Hunger has collected and delivered 23 million pounds of food — providing 19 million meals — to food banks and pantries all across the United States and Canada.

“Shyft is changing the way people think about moving, and we love that they have incorporated reducing food waste into their model,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “‘Donate Your Food When You Move’ has been our mantra from the beginning, and it’s been our goal to have it become a habitual part of the moving experience. Partnering with Shyft helps us get one step closer to achieving that.”

On top of helping collect food with each move, Shyft’s financial support will provide over 75,000 meals to those in need.

“We are really proud to join forces with Move for Hunger and contribute to the important cause of eradicating food insecurity through our community of Shyfters,” said Keo Sar, Chief Revenue Officer at Shyft. “Covid-19 and its impacts have been everything but a great equalizer, and that’s evident from the rise in food insecurity in the US and other parts of the world. We believe that no one should go hungry. That sustenance is a basic human right. Through this partnership, Shyft can make a meaningful difference to the lives of others – providing opportunities to fight hunger and reduce food waste, while banding together employees, clients, and communities for this most worthy cause.”

Sar continued, “The bigger impact lies in our ability to influence both our suppliers and customers to engage more with the community through this and other initiatives.”

With the global pandemic making food insecurity peak in 2020, Shyft’s support couldn’t have come at a better time. 42 million Americans are going hungry including 1 in 6 kids. At the same time, 35% of the food produced in the United States ends up in landfills. Move For Hunger continues to step up to the challenge and in 2020, the non-profit transported over 5 million pounds of food (4 million meals), 40% more food than their record-setting year of 2019. Move For Hunger has continued that momentum into the new year by recovering and transporting nearly 1.5 million pounds of food in the first four months, double that same period last year.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs.

For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Shyft

Shyft is the #1 online moving marketplace in the world. Headquartered in San Francisco, we are building a community of Shyfters that, enabled by technology and the promise of long-term flexible working models, can now live anywhere. And we’re empowering them to Shyft everywhere through our network of over 400+ moving companies and lifestyle providers across 68 countries. We believe that 21st century consumers deserve services that put experience ahead of everything else, and that lead with love and empathy – to ensure that you always feel safe, secure and immersed in your new community as soon as you Shyft there.

To learn more about Shyft, visit https://www.shyftmoving.com/.

