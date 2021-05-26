RED BANK, N.J., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, today announced it has been awarded a Major Grant in the amount of $25,000 from The Provident Bank Foundation to support their food recovery and hunger relief programs to provide much-needed assistance to those in need in New Jersey and surrounding areas. This is the first Major Grant from The Provident Bank Foundation.

Move For Hunger was selected to receive the grant based on their goal to extend their hunger relief & food waste efforts within Provident Bank Foundation communities. Their ‘Increasing Access to Nutritious Food While Fighting Food Waste’ program will deliver 250,000+ pounds of food (208,800 meals) to food banks and pantries within areas that the Provident bank services including transporting 50,000 pounds (41,000 meals) of fresh, nutritious & perishable food.

The grant will also help grow Move For Hunger’s network of movers and multi-family properties which will increase the amount of food recovered and transported along with increasing awareness of the organization’s mission.

“Born and raised in New Jersey, I’ve seen firsthand the effects of hunger in our community,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “We’re extremely proud to partner with The Provident Bank Foundation to increase our impact in the place where we all live and work and help our neighbors in need.”

There are nearly a million people who are food insecure in New Jersey alone including 1 in 10 children. The grant from The Provident Bank Foundation aims to decrease those numbers at a time where the pandemic only made the problem worse.

“We are pleased to help further valuable initiatives put forth by local organizations who are working every day to strengthen the lives of residents in our communities,” said Samantha Plotino, Executive Director, The Provident Bank Foundation. “We will continue to provide support to these important organizations that have identified an immediate need in the community and for the individuals they serve.”

To date, Move For Hunger has collected and delivered 23 million pounds of food — providing 19 million meals — to food banks and pantries all across the United States and Canada.

For more information about Move For Hunger, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About The Provident Bank Foundation

The Provident Bank Foundation was established in 203 by Provident Bank to enhance the quality of life in the region through support of not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools, and other 501(c)(3) organizations that provide services in communities served by the Bank. Since inception, the Foundation has granted more than $27 million to not-for-profit organizations and institutions working toward stronger communities. For more information, visit https://www.theprovidentbankfoundation.org/ or call (862) 260-3990.

