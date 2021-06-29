EAST HANOVER, N.J., June 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter announces more than 350 animals will be transported from El Paso to California, New Jersey, and Wisconsin, thanks to efforts by BISSELL Pet Foundation, Animal Rescue Corps, University of Florida’s Maddie Shelter Medicine Program, City of El Paso Animal Services and more. This is the largest transport effort in BISSELL Pet Foundation history, and one of the largest transports in pet rescue history.



Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter is pleased to be a partner in this historic transport, coordinating efforts, on the ground in New Jersey, and networking for placement of an estimated 130 dogs. Jessica Garrison, Shelter Manager of Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter is leading the efforts here in New Jersey. Garrison is travelling to El Paso, TX, to chaperone the flight back to Morristown, New Jersey, on Friday, July 2, 2021. Shelters from as far as Rhode Island are joining us in New Jersey to help receive the at-risk animals from the overcrowded shelter in El Paso.

“We are happy to be a partner in this life-saving operation,” says Lorri Caffrey, Executive Director of Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter. “NJ is no stranger to pets in need, which is why we look to take in animals locally as much as possible. There are times, however, when we receive an S.O.S. from overcrowded shelters around the country and we are in a position to help them. We are grateful to BISSELL Pet Foundation who is working to save animals in crisis. When we work together, we can save more lives.”

Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter is committed to working within the community to provide the best care possible.

About Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter:

Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter has been saving lives for almost 50 years. We envision a community of people and organizations committed to working together to eliminate the occurrence of abused, neglected, and homeless animals.

