Music Theater Works Presents Mamma Mia!

SKOKIE, Ill., July 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Music Theater Works will present “Mamma Mia!” at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from August 19, 2021 through August 29, 2021 being the second production of the 2021 Season.

About The Show

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make “Mamma Mia!” a guaranteed smash hit. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. A trip down the aisle you’ll never forget with MUSIC THEATER WORKS!

PRODUCTION DETAILS

Who:

Music Theater Works

What:

Mamma Mia!

Directed by Justin Brill

Justin Brill Book by Catherine Johnson

Catherine Johnson Choreography by Shanna VanDerwerker

Shanna VanDerwerker Music Directed and Conducted by Linda Madonia

Linda Madonia Music and Lyrics by Benny Anderson and Björn Ulvaeus (songs with Stig Anderson)

Cast Members:

Dan Gold (as Bill Austin)

Veronica Garza (as Rosie)

Casiena Raether (as Tanya)

Heather Banks (as Sophie Sheridan)

Andrew Fortman (as Sam Carmichael)

Alexis Armstrong (as Donna Sheridan)

North Rory Homewood (as Harry Bright)

Creative Team:

Sound Designer (Aaron Quick)

Set Designer (Kristen Martino)

Production Manager (Bob Silton)

Hair and Make-Up (Alice Salazar)

Lighting Designer (Andrew Myers)

Costume Designer (Rueben Echoles)

Props Designer (Hayley E. Wallenfeldt)

Producing Artistic Director (Kyle A. Dougan)

Assistant Director and Choreographer (Emma Parssi)

When:

Group Performance: Thursday, August 19, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

Thursday, August 19, 2021 @ 1:00 PM Press Performance: Friday, August 20, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

Friday, August 20, 2021 @ 8:00 PM Saturday, August 21, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

Sunday, August 22, 2021 @ 2:00 PM

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

Friday, August 27, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

Saturday, August 28, 2021 @ 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, August 29, 2021 @ 2:00 PM

Where:

North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie

9501 Skokie Blvd.

Skokie, IL 60077

Tickets:

Tickets start at $39 for Standard Seating and tickets start at $48 for Preferred Seating. Tickets for those ages 25 and under are half-price.

Box Office: (847) 673-6300

Website: https://www.musictheaterworks.com/Mamma-Mia/

Health Safety:

Health safety guidelines imposed by the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie have been followed in staging this event. For more information about the measures being taken please visit https://northshorecenter.org/.

Upcoming Shows

The 2021 season will feature RAGTIME (Oct 28th – Nov 7th) and BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL (Dec 23rd – Jan 2, 2022).

The 2021 season has been proudly sponsored by Joyce Saxon.

About Music Theater Works

Music Theater Works is a professional non-profit theater company based in Wilmette, Illinois featuring a colorful repertoire including operetta, the Golden Age of Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and modern classics since 1980.

As of 2021, Music Theater Works has become a resident theater company at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076).

The mission of Music Theater Works is to produce and present musical theater from a variety of world traditions and to engage the local community through educational and outreach programs.

Media Contact

Aaron Ozee

Director of Marketing

Music Theater Works

Phone: (847) 920-5360 ext. 7

Email: aozee@musictheaterworks.org

News Source: Music Theater Works