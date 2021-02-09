SKOKIE, Ill., Feb. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nanotechnology and 3D-printing pioneer Julia Greer has joined the advisory board of Azul 3D.

Greer is the Ruben F. and Donna Mettler Professor Materials Science, Mechanics and Medical Engineering at the California Institute of Technology, where she also directs the Kavli Nanoscience Institute. In her research, Greer creates 3D micro- and nano-architected materials using 3D printing and nanofabrication. A world-renowned scientist and engineer, Greer has been recognized by numerous awards, including being named one of CNN’s 2020 Visionaries.

“I am very excited to be a part of the advisory board of such a creative and forward-thinking company,” Greer said. “The processes and products of Azul 3D are fundamentally new and transformative. They resonate with my own research passion for nano- and micro-architected materials and provide a powerful platform for enabling our society’s ‘additively manufactured future,’ in which just about everything will be custom-made and tailored for specific functionality.”

Azul 3D already has kicked off 2021 with a burst of growth. In January 2021 alone, Stanford University’s flexible electronics trailblazer Zhenan Bao and world-renowned litigators Steven Cherny and Ray Nimrod also joined Azul 3D’s advisory board.

“We have a lot more exciting news to share in the coming days,” said Chad A. Mirkin, cofounder and chair of Azul 3D. “We’re fundamentally changing additive manufacturing in ways that previously seemed unimaginable. We’re energized to work with our new advisory board members to continue advancing the field forward.”

ABOUT AZUL 3D™

Azul 3D™ is a leading-edge 3D printing company that is transforming the additive manufacturing industry. Initially invented and developed at Northwestern University, HARP™ allows one to print 3D structures from a wide pallet of materials. The initial printers based upon HARP™ are capable of manufacturing parts at production speeds, regardless of size, with a throughput dramatically outpacing its competitors and becoming competitive with injection molding. Azul 3D™ is enabling manufacturers to transition from prototype to mass-manufacturing on a single, streamlined production platform. In combination with its proprietary industrial-grade materials, it offers the opportunity for just-in-time mass production of diverse, highly customized products.

Learn more: https://www.azul3d.com/

MEDIA CONTACT: Amanda Morris at 217-417-4846 or amorris@azul3d.com

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0209s2p-azul-3d-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Azul 3D