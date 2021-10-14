WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress (CSPC) is proud to announce The Nate Morris Fellowship at George Washington University, the third endowed Presidential Fellowship launched in collaboration with Morris, an alumnus of the Presidential Fellows program.

Each of the fellowships are being funded by the Morris Foundation. Other Nate Morris Fellowships have been established at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics. All three provide leadership development opportunities for students at each institution of higher education.

The Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress created the Presidential Fellows Program in 1970 to inspire higher education students to become the public servants that would guide our nation’s future. The Presidential Fellows program provides top collegiate students with a year-long opportunity to study the U.S. presidency, the public policymaking process, and our president’s relationships with Congress, the media, and the American public. Former NATO Ambassador David Abshire created the modern iteration of the center.

“We are delighted to launch our third Presidential Fellowship in partnership with Nate and the Morris Foundation. Together, these contributions represent some of the most significant investments in the Presidential Fellows program in its more than 50-year history. We thank Nate for his continued support and commitment to developing the next generation of public service leaders,” said CSPC President & CEO, former Representative Glenn Nye.

Morris is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress.

Morris, of Lexington, Kentucky, is the founder and CEO of Rubicon, a widely acclaimed software and technology company setting a new industry standard and dubbed “America’s technology company” operating in the waste and recycling industry. Morris is a graduate of George Washington, and he recently attended George Washington’s bicentennial celebration, where he was recognized as one of the university’s monumental alumni alongside current United States Senators Tammy Duckworth, Mark Warner, and Elizabeth Warren. Others so honored included former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell, former United States Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, and former United States House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

“Professors like me take pride when students like Nate Morris grow up into great Americans,” said former George Washington University President Stephen J. Trachtenberg. “They remind us what we were thinking when we became teachers and that reminds us what academic life is at its best.”

Morris came to George Washington University as a Scottish Rite Scholar. He was also selected as a member of the Watergate 723 living and learning community to study the Watergate era and its impact on American politics. He was elected Phi Beta Kappa. Morris was also part of the historic Presidential Online Town Hall with Bill Clinton held on George Washington’s campus while he was a student, the first-ever engagement between an American President and the public through the internet.

While a full-time student, Morris worked in the United States House of Representatives and Senate, the United States Department of Labor, and the White House. In addition, he worked on several Federal and State campaigns.

“I believe that developing leadership opportunities through this fellowship program is critical to America’s continued leadership globally,” said Morris. “I am grateful to the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress for their vision in establishing this initiative.”

About Nate Morris

Nate Morris is the chairman and founder of Lexington, Kentucky-based Morris Industries, and its signature asset, Rubicon, a widely acclaimed software company focused on waste and recycling. Morris, a ninth-generation Kentuckian born in Lexington and raised by a single mother in a union household, attended public schools and was the first Kentuckian to be named to Fortune Magazine’s 40 Under 40 list, and to be recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. He is also the youngest inductee ever to the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. Morris is a senior advisor to the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Security, a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS), a member of Phi Beta Kappa, a member of the Trilateral Commission, and a Fulbright Specialist Scholar.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a Lexington, Kentucky based software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at https://www.rubicon.com/.

About the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress

The Center for the Study of the Presidency & Congress (CSPC) is a non-profit, non-partisan think tank focused on understanding past lessons of Presidential and Congressional leadership; tackling today’s strategic policy challenges; and educating future generations of leaders. For more information on CSPC, visit https://www.thepresidency.org/ or follow CSPC on Twitter or LinkedIn.

MULTIMEDIA:

