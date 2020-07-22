HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Great Speech, Inc., a pioneer in the online speech therapy space, has partnered with Ignyte Healthcare Strategies LLC to increase consumer access to much-needed virtual speech therapy services.



In response to the pandemic, Ignyte has launched a strategic Return to Work Plan to help governments, businesses and organizations re-open safely, resume normal operations, and maintain a healthy work environment. By uniting and streamlining accessibility to PPE, COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits, leading PCR laboratory testing services, and several forms of virtual healthcare (including telemedicine, tele-behavioral, substance abuse health, tele-speech therapy, virtual exercise, and population health management programs) Ignyte’s Return To Work Plan offers comprehensive solutions for navigating the next phase of the pandemic – helping the workforce return to work and reopening society.

“While we always recognized the strong role telehealth would play in our economy, it took the pandemic to prove the effectiveness and efficiency of our online speech therapy services,” explained Avivit Ben-Aharon MS Ed., MA CCC-SLP, Founder and Clinical Director of Great Speech Inc. “We strongly support the mission of the Return to Work program and are confident that offering speech and language telehealth services will reduce employee stress and parental anxiety while promoting strong return-to-work outcomes.”

Great Speech strategically matches therapists with clients to promote successful results for children, adults and seniors with a wide range of language, articulation, stuttering and stroke rehab challenges.

“We chose to partner with Great Speech as our exclusive provider of online speech therapy services because we were impressed with their mission and business model,” explained Tom Wallace Jr., Founder and CEO, Ignyte Healthcare Strategies, LLC. “The most strategic way to facilitate reopening offices is by removing the obstacles which keep employees at home. The quarantine reinforced in our minds how much we rely on brick and mortar services and how easily we can replace them with virtual ones, like Great Speech.”

About Great Speech, Inc.:

Since 2014, Great Speech, Inc. has been the pioneer in online speech therapy, delivering convenient and specialized services virtually. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match highly-qualified therapists with clients who are serious about their communication goals. Great Speech believes that everyone deserves the chance to communicate with ease and confidence. Great Speech is a proud recipient of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification.

Learn more at: https://greatspeech.com/

About Ignyte Healthcare Strategies LLC:

Ignyte Healthcare Strategies specializes in diverse Telehealth / eHealth technologies and applications that enable Healthcare Systems, TPAs, Employers, PEOs, Benefits Brokers, Affinity Groups and Providers to significantly expand the scope, accessibility, convenience and value of the services they provide to their clients, employees and patients. Through Ignyte’s established expertise, and broad network of healthcare partners and affiliates, Ignyte offers a broad combination of technology, product and service solutions to help their partners and clients deliver modern, efficient, high-quality healthcare to the customers and communities they serve. ​

Lean more at: https://www.ignytestrategies.com/

