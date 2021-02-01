ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As advocates for a rewarding postdoctoral experience, the National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) applauds the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for increasing the Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) stipends for fiscal year 2021. A bellwether for research institutions across the country, NRSA pay levels are a critical factor in setting salaries for postdoctoral scholars – postdocs – of all disciplines.

“We can empower and educate the entire postdoctoral community by integrating meaningful work with healthy personal lives,” commented Thomas P. Kimbis, NPA executive director and CEO. “A reasonable salary is a necessary part of any well-integrated postdoc experience.”

Postdocs are the heart of early-stage research across America. Having completed their doctoral or terminal degrees in their fields, roughly 70,000 postdocs across all fifty states tackle tough issues in all disciplines from the biological and social sciences to engineering, leading cutting-edge research efforts at universities, institutes and within industry.

Often the unsung heroes in American research, thousands of postdocs have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve outcomes in the fight against the virus, from developing vaccines to understanding the impact of the pandemic on schools and communities. Postdocs not only serve as leaders of research projects, but also as important mentors and respected role models for graduate students, keeping the American innovation pipeline flowing.

“During this unprecedented time in our nation’s history, the dedication and acumen of the hidden postdoctoral workforce is imperative, which makes this intentional expression of appreciation ever more important,” remarked Stephanie K. Eberle, M.Ed., NPA board chair.

The NPA is heartened by the NIH’s track record of increases in NRSA stipends and encourages the NIH to continue to provide annual adjustments to ensure that postdocs are empowered, valued, recognized, and supported in their lives and work as they well deserve.

About National Postdoctoral Association:

The NPA is a charitable and educational non-profit association headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that seeks to improve the postdoctoral experience by supporting a culture of enhanced professional growth. At the individual, organizational, and national levels, the NPA facilitates connections, raises awareness, and collaborates with stakeholders in the postdoctoral community. Membership in the NPA is open to all organizations and individuals interested in advancing the interests of postdocs in the U.S.

For more information, visit: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/

