PHOTO CAPTION: RCC Auto Transport Ltd has been recognized with numerous awards, including the prestigious Patriot Award in 2020.

RCC Auto Transport, LTD employed the services of an outside firm to create a six-page case study detailing industrial trends and the company’s 17-year history specializing in vehicle transportation and consultation services within the shipping industry.

The conclusion: RCC’s success hinges on the company’s unparalleled ability to build and maintain lasting business relationships while delivering superior customer service.

RCC Auto Transport, the 8th fastest growing business in the state of Florida according to Crain’s Business, has grown to become one of the largest auto transporters in the country thanks to relationships with major clients like North American Van Lines, Allied Van Lines, Graebel van Lines, Move Management, Unigroup, Mayflower, and United Van Lines, Volkswagen, General Motors, and Chrysler. Clients also include a wide range of new and used car dealerships, auction organizers, auto financing companies, and individual car owners.

To accommodate their growth, the company recently expanded its portfolio of services to include premium retail service while improving their website and their business-to-business platform, Miles Ahead.

RCC Auto Transport Ltd has been recognized with numerous awards, including the prestigious Patriot Award in 2020 in recognition of the team’s commitment to serving as a Military Support Employer.

The report’s conclusion: RCC Auto Transport is a reliable car transport service provider that can be trusted to ship vehicles to the customers’ desired destination, with responsive customer service along the way.

“RCC Auto Transport LTD is a remarkable company and a tenacious shipping industry player,” the case study reports. “Their achievements in the auto transport industry have made them pacesetters with amazing contributions.”

RCC Auto Transport, located at 20340 NE 15th Ct. in Miami, maintains the expertise and equipment to move a wide range of vehicle types owned by individuals or companies, from sedans to trucks and from RVs to commercial vehicles. The company can move vehicles to a new home across the country or for college students attending out-of-state universities, military relocations, snowbirds, and online car buyers looking for door-to-door auto transport of new and used car purchases, with the option for enclosed moves for antique vehicles.

The company is licensed, bonded, and insured, operating under U.S. DOT NO. 2247043 and MC #717985.

