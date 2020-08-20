LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Founded by Uber alums Jason and Diana Liles, New American Fine Art aims to bring the restorative qualities of the great outdoors to overworked employees and cooped up quarantiners around the globe. The online photography gallery – launching Aug. 24, 2020 – will feature ultra-high-resolution images captured on their year-long sabbatical from the fast-paced tech world.



Jason and Diana Liles, founders of New American Fine Art.

Their offering includes inspiring landscapes from the Swiss Alps to the California Coast, and – thanks to a proprietary iridium infused print process – the acrylic facemount prints are lifelike, luminous, and richly detailed.

As mental health researchers have often posited, the Lileses believe in the power of nature to relieve stress and restore balance – something that inspired their post-Uber immersion in gorgeous locales around the world. While international travel might feel like a luxury of the past, New American Fine Art hopes to bring the essence of the outdoors into homes and offices when it’s needed most.

“Looking at ultra-high-resolution nature prints for five minutes a day can help boost your mood and bounce back from stress, which we could all use right now,” says Diana. “We know for many people, it is difficult to get outside right now, and maintaining a good mental state is crucial to your immune system. We hope that our collection can offer people a sense of relief and connection to nature while being cooped up indoors.”

Mitigating the impacts of technology overload and stressful work environments is also a driver for husband and wife duo, who met while working at Uber.

“We want to create a product to help our former selves,” says Jason. “That’s where our idea of the company started.” In the first year after leaving Uber, Jason took over 77,000 photos. New American Fine Art showcases the best of the couple’s travels in high impact, large format prints.

With their online art gallery, the Lileses are applying their tech expertise to the world of art buying and selling, and helping art lovers around the world to bring a piece of nature indoors.

Gallery Website: https://newamericanfineart.com/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0820s2p-the-liles-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Jason and Diana Liles, founders of New American Fine Art.

News Source: New American Fine Art