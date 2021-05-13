RALEIGH, N.C., May 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The North Carolina Community Action Association (NCCAA) has launched “Sleeves Up North Carolina” – a statewide public education campaign aimed at dispelling common myths and providing factual information about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Black and brown populations in North Carolina are hesitant to take a vaccine to help mediate the coronavirus pandemic,” said NCCAA Executive Director Sharon C. Goodson. “Much of this hesitancy comes from misinformation about the development of the vaccines, as well as the historical perspectives of how black and brown people have been treated with regards to healthcare.

“The Sleeves Up North Carolina campaign is designed to support our local communities with the resources needed to engage people and reinforce trusted information sources so that we can increase the rate of vaccines administered across the state,” she said.

The campaign is centered around a series of 30-second public service announcements that each debunk a common myth. The ads feature an animated character making an inaccurate declaration regarding the vaccines. Former NBA basketball player Chris Wilcox then addresses the erroneous statement with factual vaccine information.

The PSAs include a toll number for qualifying North Carolinians to schedule free roundtrip rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the United Way of the Greater Triangle’s Ride United NC program: https://www.unitedwaytriangle.org/rideunitednc/.

“COVID-19 has really devastated the world, and also created even more downstream impacts for underserved communities,” said Wilcox, CEO, Wilcox Distribution. “I have cried with so many family members, friends, and neighbors in my hometown Whiteville, North Carolina over loved ones lost, and business shutdowns during this pandemic.

“But the time has come for us to reclaim living, going to church and getting our children back into classrooms. Vaccines are available and they will help us do that. The data shows they save lives, so I’m standing with United Way and partnering with NCCAA by encouraging everyone to get vaccinated today,” he said.

The PSAs, developed by Kernel, a digital creative agency, take a light-hearted, yet impactful and memorable approach to address four vaccine fallacies:

* The vaccine sickens recipients with the COVID-19 virus

* People who have been infected do not need to be vaccinated

* The vaccines were developed too quickly to be effective

* Once vaccinated, a mask is no longer required

To complement the PSAs, the Sleeves Up North Carolina campaign will include engaging social media content and a resource hub on the NCCAA website with informational posters, blog posts and local success stories, among other resources.

“We want to ensure that we are providing North Carolinians who are hesitant, reluctant, distrusting, or otherwise unmotivated with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines with the resources, information, and support they need to make the vaccination decision that is right for them,” said Goodson.

About the North Carolina Community Action Association

The North Carolina Community Action Association is an anti-poverty member organization that advocates on behalf of the needs of vulnerable families through its statewide network of 34 community action agencies (CAAs) serving all 100 counties. Founded in 1965, we offer training, technical assistance, and other resources to aid our members in fighting poverty in their local communities. Our goal is to empower agencies to help families and communities thrive.

For more information about the North Carolina Community Action Association, please visit our website at https://www.nccaa.net/

