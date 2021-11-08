SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Neurotech Reports, the San Francisco, California publisher of market intelligence for the healthcare industry, announced the launch of a new monthly newsletter covering the bioelectronic medicine industry, one of the newest and fastest growing industry segments. The publication, BioElectRx Business Report, is the first industry newsletter devoted to bioelectronic medicine, which refers to the therapeutic use of electrical or other forms of stimulation, rather than drugs, to treat disorders.

The publication was introduced at the Neurotech Leaders Forum, which takes place November 8-9, 2021 in San Francisco.

James Cavuoto, editor and publisher at Neurotech Reports, said that bioelectronic medicine promises to alter fundamentally the nature of therapeutic interventions for treating a wide variety of conditions, ranging from inflammatory disorders to bowel and bladder disorders, and a host of other potential markets in which drug therapies have fallen short. “We plan to be the most up-to-date and authoritative source of information and analysis of the market, the major players, deal activity, and important clinical research in bioelectronic medicine,” he said.

Cavuoto is the lead author of Neurotech Report’s market research study, “The Market for Bioelectronic Medicine: 2022-2027.” Neurotech Reports launched the Bioelectronic Medicine Forum in New York City in 2018, and plans to return to New York for the fifth annual event in April 2022.

Helping launch the new publication is consulting editor Susan Schaeffer, former editor of BioCentury, the leading industry newsletter for the pharmaceutical industry. In that role, she advanced new thinking in clinical trial development, regulation, pricing, and market access—factors that will be critical in bioelectronic medicine. She is also a member of the National Academies Forum on Drug Discovery, Development, and Translation and founder of a patient education nonprofit.

“Bioelectronic medicine is rapidly bringing a new modality forward for targeted and personalized medicine—a space that has been dominated by biopharmaceutical companies,” said Schaeffer. “BioElectRx Business Report will have a particular focus on the potential for collaboration between these historically separate sectors, and will shed light on the potential of this new technology to treat serious diseases, either without, or in conjunction with drugs.”

Contributing editor Jo Jo Platt, who has worked with many bioelectronic medicine pioneers during her career, will round out the editorial team for BioElectRx Business Report.

For more information on subscribing to BioElectRx Business Report, contact Neurotech Reports at 1-415-546-1259, or visit: https://www.neurotechreports.com/pages/BioElectRx-newsletter.html.

For more information on Neurotech Reports, visit: https://neurotechreports.com/

Learn more about the Neurotech Leaders Forum at: https://neurotechreports.com/pages/leadersforum.html

News Source: Neurotech Reports