HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Whiteflash today announced that they will be providing an Advanced ASET report on all new A CUT ABOVE® hearts and arrows diamonds. The proprietary platinum report from the American Gem Society Laboratories (AGSL) is the most exacting diamond report available and includes comprehensive light performance based cut quality information in the form of grading and graphical light mapping.



Previously the A CUT ABOVE® report included two light maps; a face up map showing light return, contrast and light leakage, and a second pavilion view showing the facet precision of the hearts and arrows patterning. Because the amount and distribution of contrast is so critical to diamond light performance, the new Advanced ASET will add a second face-up light map. Going forward all AGS certificates for A CUT ABOVE® Super ideal diamonds will come with three light maps – face up at 30° and 40°, as well as the pavilion view. The branded AGS A CUT ABOVE® proprietary certificate with Advanced ASET is the most comprehensive diamond document available in the market, and the first diamond report to contain three separate light maps.

Standard platinum reports feature a single face up light map printed at 33.5° of obscuration. This is a compromise between the 30° and 40° that is assessed by the mathematical calculations performed by the computerized ray tracing system pioneered by AGSL. The grading algorithm assesses contrast at both 30 and 40. The default ASET environment is structured at 30 which is the approximate angular range that light is obscured by an observer’s head shadow at normal viewing distances. But if the observer is near sighted and observing the stone at closer than normal distance, head shadow can obstruct closer to 40°.

It is important to know that a diamond does not go dark from obstruction at very close viewing, even as it may perform well at standard viewing distance. The grading algorithm factors 2 parts 30° and 1 part 40°, hence the 33.5° on the standard report. The advanced report will provide the consumer a graphical look at both close and closer viewing distances.

For more details on the benefits to diamond shoppers of the upgraded report please see our page on the Whiteflash Advanced ASET – https://www.whiteflash.com/diamond-education/ags-advanced-aset-diamond-certificate

It is the mission of AGS to provide the best in consumer education and protection. As AGS members it has always been the goal of Whiteflash to provide our customers with the most complete set of evaluations and diagnostics available on the diamonds we offer.

Whiteflash COO Eliezer Eber put it this way, “Whiteflash has always been dedicated to respecting our clients by operating with full transparency and providing them with all the information they need to make an informed buying decision. We are proud to offer the Advanced ASET as the latest advancement along that path.”

About Whiteflash:

Whiteflash is a top tier retail jeweler specializing in Ideal Diamonds, Designer Engagement Rings and Fine Bridal Jewelry. Their A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal Diamonds are considered by trade experts and diamond connoisseurs to be among the finest in the world.

The award winning Whiteflash.com website, described by Kiplinger’s Magazine as the ‘Lord of the Online Rings” enables shoppers the world over to view, compare and purchase top quality diamonds, diamond engagement rings and fine jewelry in a convenient, secure and information rich environment.

Whiteflash is the first jewelry retailer in the world to attain ISO 9001 certification for total quality management and welcomes visitors to their showroom located in the upscale Houston area community of Sugar Land, Texas. Whiteflash is a proud member of the American Gem Society.

For more information, log onto https://www.whiteflash.com/ or call toll free 877-612-6770.

