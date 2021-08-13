ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Authors Mike Davis and TL Banks are announcing their new book “Drunk Talk” (ISBN: 979–8675709625). “Drunk Talk” is a true original that keeps you laughing all the while being intrigued. “Since nobody listens to drunks, we decided to turn our rants into an entire book,” says Davis. Along with being extremely hilarious and shocking, “Drunk Talk” is an epitome of what’s going on in today’s world, with all discussions being current and relevant for today’s times.



IMAGE CAPTION: Cover, “DRUNK TALK” by Authors Mike Davis and TL Banks.

Included are 48 short discussions about different aspects of life with a twist of humor, your drunken fortune, and unique quotes to keep you focused. Those who think they have heard it all, better think again.

Published by Club Lighthouse Publishing, “Drunk Talk” is a collaboration project with a variety of diverse topics for anybody to enjoy. Our goal as authors is to offer readers a brand-new perspective and insight all the while being entertained.

Written in Las Vegas, Nevada, which helped inspire the title, “Drunk Talk” holds true to its name, as there was no shortage of alcohol consumption during production of the book.

“’Drunk Talk’ was inspired by a lot of things – curiosity, the love of ranting and humor – but most of all It was a great excuse to drink,” says Davis.

About the Authors:

Mike Davis enjoys writing, playing basketball, and having a cold brew with a good meal. Although Harvard or Stanford was not in the cards Mike did receive his GED. Mike is a full – time writer who enjoys writing about a variety of subjects, Mike has done a lot of traveling over the years, his favorite places are Las Vegas, and spending time at the beach.

TL Banks is a poet and author originally from Indianapolis Indiana, lover of words, expressions, and creativity. Mother of one, member of the Ohio poetry association, member of the California writers club, winner of the Barry Wright Scholarship for poetry and consummate Dorothy Parker, Nikki Giovanni, and Whiskey on the rocks fan girl.

