STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., June 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Poems, Untold” (ISBN: 979-8651689033), by Elen Krut, is a collection of inspirational poems written by the author to encourage, guide, reflect, and present a different perspective and observations to readers.



“Offering a variety of topics, the poems were written with the reader in mind and, whether you are an eager poetry lover or a newcomer to poetry, you will find yourself re-reading verses that resonate with what’s important to you over and over again,” says Krut.

So, hop on another journey with the author to explore and discover passion, meaning, and inspiration.

The book has been gaining five-star reviews on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Poems-UntoldElenKrut/dp/B089M61B92/



About the author:

Elen Krut, Esq., a long-time resident of Staten Island, New York, graduated with honors from the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University and was admitted to practice in New York in 2017. Prior to her legal career, Ms. Krut graduated with a Master’s degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Brooklyn College, CUNY.

Ms. Krut wrote her first book, “Summer On a Poultry Farm,” after being inspired by a chain of events that took place in her professional life. After finding herself in an unwanted pause in her new career and while traveling through the journey filled with challenges, rejection, and uncertainty, she kept noticing just how many people are facing similar issues on a daily basis. Fears and doubts don’t discriminate between social and economic statuses, education, or profession and equally target all.

Ms. Krut’s second book, “In Pursuit of More,” is an inspirational fiction filled with more philosophy designed to help people overcome challenges and phycological barriers. The book invites readers to hop on the journey and join the main characters as they seek and find motivation, inspiration, fresh perspective, and guidance.

Learn more at: https://elenkrut.com/

Publications:

New York Law Journal: “Bar Associations Must Invest In Millennial Lawyers to Survive.” November 2, 2019 – https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2019/11/02/bar-associations-must-invest-in-millennial-lawyers-to-survive/

