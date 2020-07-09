COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Published Author Wayne McFarland has just released, “You’re An Author? Don’t Get Hustled – How to launch your book without getting hurt, hammered, or fleeced; a step by step guide” (ISBN: 978-1645505686; paperback).



In the short time since its release, “You’re An Author? Don’t Get Hustled” seems to be causing quite a stir.

The book opens with: “So you’re a new author? Well, gird yourself – soon to descend upon you are legions of flim-flam artists, bogus publishers, ad purveyors, and social media ‘experts.’ Their stated goal is to help you sell lots of books and make tons of money – quickly. Their real goal is to deflate as many bank accounts as possible – yours among them, sad to say.”

The book goes on to guide authors in such things as “How much promotion should you expect to be doing yourself? Should you get a publisher? Self-Publish? How about an Agent? Or Promoting with Social Media? Should you do Pay Per Click advertising? How do you get book and reader reviews? Should you pay for reviews? It’s all covered, in detail and step by step so hopefully (Authors) will know what to do – and what not to do – to keep (their) foot out of the New Author Beartrap.”

Pre-release reviews have been laudatory with unanimity that a book such as this, containing specific guidance for authors on how to launch a book into the marketplace, is long overdue: “Splendid!… …every page is a winning ticket!” “Mr. McFarland has produced an extremely useful manual for indie authors seeking advice on how to publish…” “… sooner or later every writer who wants a shot at publishing is going to need (this book)” “…this a gem for new authors… it’s a superb… informative piece” “…(New Authors’) pocketbooks are safer (from swindling) with this book…(this book) keeps the author that wants to publish safe.”

“A lot of folks who make a living ripping off authors have expressed some real unhappiness about this book,” stated McFarland, writer of “You’re An Author? Don’t Get Hustled.” “But I really don’t care. I just don’t want any other author to go through what I did the first time around.”

“You’re An Author, Don’t Get Hustled” is now available through Amazon.

