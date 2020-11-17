ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chelle Trucking & Logistics, an exciting new provider of supply chain solutions across North America, today is excited to announce the launch of the company’s new website at www.chelletrucking.com. The refreshed website displays a modern look and feel, and more importantly, gives shippers and carriers access to even more solutions and resources they need to succeed in today’s changing world.

Chelle Trucking CEO, Ronice Harrison, said: “At Chelle Trucking and Logistics, we always try to be at the forefront of innovation, so we are committed to delivering an unmatched digital experience for those who seek our expertise in moving freight. This update to ChelleTrucking.com is just the latest example of how we put customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do.”

The new website reflects the constant evolution of Chelle Trucking, its technology, and its identity as a leader in innovative freight management solutions for the shipping industry.

Customers can easily learn about the technology and expertise that sets the company apart and benefit from enhancements to the site which include:

the MacroPoint freight matching system, a digital marketplace giving shippers instant access to more extensive and flexible capacity options

improved navigation that lets shippers and carriers quickly find resources and get loads moving within 24 to 48 hours

a brand new Knowledge Base with resources to help customers make important supply chain decisions

easy access to the entire spectrum of Chelle Trucking’s logistics solutions that include warehousing, dispatch, full truckload and LTL shipping, dedicated lanes and spot lanes, vehicle transport and more

More information on the company’s freight management solutions and new website: https://www.chelletrucking.com.

About Chelle Trucking & Logistics

Chelle Trucking & Logistics is an innovative freight delivery and logistics provider based in Atlanta, Georgia. They combine cutting-edge technology and decades of industry expertise to transport goods throughout North America at a fraction of the cost charged by larger brokerage companies.

In partnership with their non-profit, Land We Love, they donate a portion of each and every truckload moved to education programs in Jamaica and hunger relief programs in Georgia. To learn more about their approach and charitable missions, visit http://www.chelletrucking.com/, or reach out via info@chelletrucking.com or 1-888-341-7983.

Media Contact

Nishal Sukdhoe

Marketing Manager, Chelle Trucking & Logistics

1-888-992-2724

press@chelletrucking.com

