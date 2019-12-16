HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DesignCap, an all-in-one online graphic design platform from PearlMountain Limited, today released version 1.2.0 – a major update that makes visual designs for social media, blogs, and other marketing presences achievable for anyone.



DesignCap has provided thousands of ready-made templates and a vast library of icons, photos, and graphs. Its newest release introduces many interactive charts and modules that ensure users create their own beautiful visuals effectively.

“Previously, users had to master advanced software themselves or look for a costly designer to produce professional visual content. DesignCap was founded on providing users with an easy-to-use graphic design platform. Packed with new charts and modules, DesignCap will allow both individual users and businesses to create great visuals cost effectively,” commented Lin Xiao, founder and CEO of DesignCap.

The chart helps to visualize complex data and information. DesignCap offers a variety of chart types, including line, column, bar, pie, and area charts, all of which can be filled by either inserting the values manually or importing a spreadsheet with data that will display automatically. In a few clicks, users can change the color, title, legend, and axis of the chart with a real-time preview.

Additionally, DesignCap announces dozens of well-grouped modules that combine icons or images with text into cohesive content blocks such as timelines, comparisons, diagrams, and statistics.

There are often situations in which users can apply a timeline module to showcase their family or company stories with little modification, saving time and effort. Users have the ability to customize and edit these grouped modules at the same time or ungroup them to edit objects individually.

DesignCap’s new features also include a cloud-based mechanism that makes saving and sharing convenient and efficient. Users can generate a shareable link for private use only, public view, or public edit. This way, they can share their visuals easily for viewing or editing on different devices.

“DesignCap aims at empowering users with little to zero graphic design skills, allowing them to turn their insights into a well-designed visual,” said Lin Xiao. “Our users include marketers, educators, social media managers, bloggers, and entrepreneurs all around the world.”

About DesignCap

DesignCap by PearlMountain Limited is an easy online graphic design platform that helps users create social media posts, banners, infographics, invitations, posters, flyers, and other marketing materials in minutes. For more information about DesignCap, please visit https://www.designcap.com/ and try it free.

