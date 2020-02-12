VISALIA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — According to a 2018 police report, a staggering 64 percent of fatal crashes in Fresno involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. In an effort to raise awareness and reduce pedestrian fatalities, Maison Law of Visalia, California conducted a study of Fresno’s most dangerous roads and intersections for pedestrians.



The study shows users, at-a-glance, which roads, intersections, and railway crossings are the deadliest for pedestrians and the number of fatalities that occurred at each.

The study reveals that the deadliest roads for pedestrians include:

RT 99

Blackstone Ave.

Shaw Ave.

Cedar Ave.

Clinton Ave.

Fresno Street

Herndon Ave.

1st Street

Gettysburg Ave.

In addition to spotlighting this important problem, Maison Law also provides practical strategies for improving pedestrian safety in Fresno and around the U.S.

Maison Law worked with OptimizeMyFirm (https://www.optimizemyfirm.com/) to aggregate data on pedestrian fatalities and to produce several graphics including an interactive map to chart and study where each pedestrian-involved accident occurred from 2008-2018.

The complete study details and interactive map are available at: https://maisonlaw.com/2020/02/fresno-pedestrian-study.

