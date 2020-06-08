PITTSBURGH, Pa., June 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Thar Process Inc., global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced technologies for the extraction and purification of natural products, announces a new Isolator XXX™ phase for hemp/cannabis extract purification by supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC).



The Isolator™ series of column media (stationary phases) are specifically engineered for hemp/cannabis purification to allow Thar’s customers to remediate their extracts from unwanted compounds such as pesticides/fungicides or THC; they work best when run on Isolator SFC™ series systems.

The novel Isolator XXX™ is a bonded silica-based stationary phase available in 10, 15 and 20 um sizes allowing for greater polar retention through a useful range of interaction mechanisms. Thar’s Isolator SFC™ systems utilize dynamic axial compression (DAC) columns to allow for simple pack/re-packing of material – which allows users to switch applications daily if necessary.

Learn more: http://tharprocess.com/co2-extraction-and-purification-solutions/#IsolatorSFC

“We developed the Isolator XXX phase to help customers who were struggling with retention time variability, inadequate column lifetimes, long run times, and low retention of highly non-polar compounds like cannabinoids,” explained Lalit Chordia, PhD., CEO of Thar Process. “With these new phases specifically designed for the interaction between hemp extract moving through a column in CO2 with only 2% ethanol as a co-solvent – we can dramatically reduce the operating costs associated with making compliant and non-detectable Broad Spectrum CBD oils.”



To ensure high reproducibility, each Thar Isolator XXX™ column and batch is certified by a stringent QC process comparing both analytical and DAC columns from the same batch. This ensures the applicability of this new media for commonly used types of detection such as UV-VIS, ELSD and MS. In addition to the selectivity and particle performance benefits, a simplified set of running conditions was developed for use with the Isolator XXX™ system – allowing for universal training and support for customers around the world. Thar’s new Isolator SFC™ customers can be found on 3 continents only 6 months after launching the Beta systems. The systems purify up to 3 kgs/day of extracts. Thar Process intends to publish significant data on the isolation of minor cannabinoids and other non-hemp natural product extracts in the coming months.

More information: http://tharprocess.com/

