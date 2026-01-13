JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Apollo Poetry today announced he has been cast in Season 2 of MrBeast’s “Beast Games” on Amazon Prime Video. Selected from over 400,000 applicants, the Jersey City resident was named one of the “100 Smartest People on the Planet” for the series, which features a record-breaking five million dollar grand prize. Apollo enters the competition with elite cognitive scores, testing in the top one percent for processing speed.



Image caption: Apollo Poetry has been cast in Season 2 of MrBeast’s “Beast Games” on Amazon Prime Video.

The competition, which premiered on January 7, 2026, features the largest grand prize in television history. Apollo was cast specifically for his elite cognitive profile; as a chess and poker player with two Master’s degrees (including an MBA), he bridges the gap between high-level logic and emotional intelligence.

A seasoned public speaker, Apollo has presented emotional intelligence workshops for MENSA and delivered three TEDx talks. He has facilitated an anti-bullying workshop that was featured on The Oprah Winfrey show in high schools across the country for over 100,000 people.

GLOBAL RECOGNITION

Apollo is a Guinness World Record breaker, an Amazon best-selling author, and a member of the All 50-State Club. A media veteran previously featured on MTV, ABC, PBS, FOX, and NPR.

LUNAR LEGACY

In July 2026, one of Apollo’s poems is scheduled to be flown to and permanently placed on the surface of the moon. “I applied for this opportunity so that long after I’m gone, my daughter can look up to the moon and know that I am always right there with her,” he stated.

ABOUT APOLLO POETRY

Known for pushing boundaries and promoting an adventurous life, Apollo Poetry – https://www.instagram.com/beastgamesplayer – is a formidable representative of the New Jersey community.

As “Beast Games” continues to trend globally on Prime Video, he is competing to bring the five million dollar prize home to the Garden State.

MEDIA ASSETS:

Photos: https://imgur.com/a/j7LNvMI

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37ZG9lddxto

