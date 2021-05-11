SAINT PAUL, Minn., May 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LAK Technology Inc. recently announced that two of its DBAs, PowerSource Staffing Inc. and Empowers Staffing Inc. are working to fill two distinct niches in the recruiting and staffing industry. They’re not only helping companies to improve their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), but they’re also helping people of color who may have lost work during the COVID crisis to get back to business.

Both companies – PowerSource Staffing and Empowers Staffing – opened their doors this past February and they’re already seeing results. For example, Choice Bank, Spire Credit Union, Highland Bank and Citizens State Bank have all signed on to find skilled candidates that they’ve had difficulty finding and recruiting.

As a newly-certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) vendor by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), both PowerSource Staffing Inc. and Empowers Staffing Inc. are well qualified to help organizations meet their hiring goals.

“We believe in integrating our resources and are confident that we can help companies drive their hiring forward into the future,” Clement Marriott, president and founder, Empowers Staffing Inc. and PowerSource Staffing Inc., says. “We’re very excited about this recent certification because it serves to further our goal to assist organizations with their talent search while helping them to champion their DEI.”

The two companies have already placed more than 50 skilled personnel and are looking forward to continuing a robust recruitment and placement schedule.

“We understand that while many companies wish to improve DEI in their workforce, they often have difficulty reaching certain demographics. That’s where we come in. We have networks and marketing channels that help to find the right people for the right job,” Marriott adds. “We know how to tap into a variety of populations.”

About PowerSource Staffing Inc.

PowerSource Staffing Inc. focuses solely on recruiting and staffing IT talent across all industries. It provides staffing, workforce optimization and domestic outsourcing solutions and values diverse talent and the role they play in the IT industry.

For more information: https://powersourcestaffing.com/

About Empowers Staffing Inc.

Empowers Staffing Inc. specializes in recruiting and staffing for the banking and finance industry. It’s the fastest-growing, minority-owned banking and finance staffing company and connects with organizations to understand their staffing needs, while providing the most diverse, skilled professionals in the market.

For more information: https://empowersstaffing.com

