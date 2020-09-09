BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New River Dermatology, an award-winning leader in dermatological care, announced the company rebrand today in celebration of its 19th anniversary. New River Dermatology and its sister brand, New River Aesthetics, provide a range of comprehensive medical and aesthetic dermatological services to help patients address their skin care needs. The rebranding was inspired by the journey each patient makes while seeking healthy, beautiful skin.

Recognizing that the dermatological health and beauty industry is one of constant renewal, the New River Dermatology rebrand highlights the name and color scheme of the original mark, but considers responsiveness and simplicity in the new mark.

“We have been providing services for almost 2 decades, and while our commitment to quality care has not changed, technology has. It was important that our brand evolve, so that we are best represented across a variety of mediums,” explained President and CEO, Dr. Daniel Hurd.

All New River Dermatology locations will embody the new brand, which will launch this month. In celebration of the rebrand and 19 year anniversary, the practice is offering free gifts with aesthetic consultations.

As this revised brand is further incorporated over the next few months, New River Dermatology believes the trademark evolution will highlight the company’s core values of providing informed dermatological health, hope, and beauty.

About New River Dermatology

With 3 locations in Blacksburg, Radford, and Wytheville, Virginia, New River Dermatology has provided superior dermatological care since 2001. Led by Dr. Daniel Hurd, a Board Certified Dermatologist and Mohs Micrographic Surgeon, New River Dermatology seeks to ensure that cutting edge dermatological services are available to the entire community.

Visit https://www.newriverdermatology.com/ for more information, follow on Instagram @newriverderm, Twitter @nrdermatology, and Facebook.

