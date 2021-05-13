MURFREESBORO, Tenn., May 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — BedRock Express is a new courier and delivery service servicing the people of Tennessee and it’s doing it with incomparable speed and efficiency.

After working as a courier, Mark Allen had the idea to open a courier service of his own and he came up with the name to represent a courier delivery service that’s rock solid and built to succeed.

“I was confident I could provide faster and more accurate service than other Tennessee courier services,” Allen says. “Right now, I have three employees, but anticipate rapid expansion as our services become known in the area. Our motto is: ‘We deliver Tennessee’ and we plan to stand by that. Once a customer gives us a try, I guarantee they’ll quickly understand what makes us Tennessee’s number one courier delivery service.”

BedRock Express works with its customers to design custom plans to suit their needs and budget. Basic services range from immediate, to a number of hours, all the way up to next-day service.

“The customer is in control,” Allen says.

Most deliveries made happen within 500 miles, but longer distances can be arranged too. Common pick-ups and deliveries include medical equipment, patient prescriptions, legal documents, machine parts and more.

BedRock Express’s vehicle fleet is diverse and it will find the right vehicle for the job at hand. Its standard van delivery service includes pick-up and delivery within two hours of order within a zone and its rush delivery service guarantees 90-minute delivery from time of order to delivery within zone.

About BedRock Express

Founded by Mark Allen, BedRock Express is centrally located in middle Tennessee. It commonly services Nashville, Lebanon and Murfreesboro, and it delivers from Tennessee to anywhere in the United States. Constantly striving for perfection, customer satisfaction is its primary goal and it delivers 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

For more information: https://bedex.us/

