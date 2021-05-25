NEW YORK, N.Y., May. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – Created by Tenorshare, the globally recognized software company. 4DDiG Data Recovery, an all-in-one data recovery tool, announces major update. The software now also supports crashed computer recovery. Trusted by more than 10 million users, the software provides an ultimate rescue from intense data loss circumstances, be it accidental deletion, hardware failure emptied recycle bin, crashed system, or malware infection. The best part about this software is that users can also retrieve their data without even a backup.

With this new updated function, 4DDiG Data Recovery levels up their game by facilitating smooth recovery of lost data from computers. This feature allows the recovery of any sort of data effortlessly. Supporting over 1,000+ file formats and types – including photos, videos, documents, and audio – 4DDiG Data Recovery, makes crashed computer recovery possible.

The software supports including but not limited to the following formats:

PHOTOS

JPG/JPEG, TIFF/TIF, PNG, BMP, GIF, PSD, CRW, CR2, NEF, ORF, SR2, MRW, DCR, WMF, RAW, SWF, SVG, RAF, DNG, ERF, ICO, DSC, etc.

VIDEOS

AVI, MOV, MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, MKV, ASF, FLV, F4V, SWF, MPG, RM/RMVB, MPEG, TS, VOB, MTS, DV, etc.

AUDIO FILES

MP3, AIF/AIFF, M4A, WMA, APE, MID/MIDI, VQF, OGG, AAC, WAV, FLAC, DTS, and other audio formats.

EMAILS

PST, DBX, EMLX, etc.(from Outlook, Outlook Express…)

DOCUMENTS

DOC/DOCX, XLS/XLSX, PPT/PPTX, CWK, HTML/HTM, INDD, EPS, RTF, EPUB, CHM, CSV, TXT, DOTM, THMX, and so on.

ARCHIVE AND OTHERS

Archives (such as ZIP, RAR, SIT, ISO, etc.), EXE, HTML, SITX, etc.

Additionally, users can also recover data from internal & external drive, USB flash drive, CD, DVD, HD DVD, SD / Memory Card / TF Card, memory stick, HDD / SSD / Digital Camera/ Music Player / Camcorder / RAID / floppy disk, action camera, drone camera, and dashcam.

4DDiG Data Recovery supports Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, and macOS. The supported macOS include: macOS 10.15, macOS 10.14 (macOS Mojave), Mac OS X 10.13 (High Sierra), 10.12(macOS Sierra), 10.11(El Capitan), 10.10 (Yosemite). Significantly, to facilitate the global user base, 4DDiG Data Recovery supports various languages, including English, Japanese, German, French, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

About 4DDiG

The name 4DDiG represents ‘for data dig,’ reflecting the software’s ability to do deep scanning and digging the data, which cannot be explored via normal scanning. With the newly integrated feature to retrieve lost data from crashed computers and laptops, be it Windows or Mac, 4DDiG Data Recovery is creating ease for remote businesses amid pandemics, who suffer the most from accidental data loss. For more information: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/

