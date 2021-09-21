Nick Hess Announces Run for Oregon Governor

TIGARD, Ore., Sept. 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nick Hess, local business owner and entrepreneur, announced today his candidacy for the Republican nomination as Oregon Governor for the 2022 election. Mr. Hess is running as a moderate, fiscal conservative in hopes of bringing Oregonians together.
About Nick Hess
Nick Hess is an entrepreneur and business owner. He is a lifelong Oregonian. He grew up in Portland and graduated from Lincoln High School. At age 14, he started his first company–a residential IT business. With 21 years of real-world, business experience, Mr. Hess is well-versed in managing budgets, fostering relationships, and creating opportunities for growth.
Currently, he acts as CEO and owner of:
- SureTec IT (a cybersecurity and IT managed services provider located in Tigard, OR & Dayton, OH),
- SureTel (a nationwide VoIP telecommunications company),
- Cookin’ Class (a cooking class business he owns and operates with his wife, Christy, in Tigard, OR).
In addition, he is father to a 9-year-old son.
About Vote Hess Campaign
Nick Hess is running for all Oregonians stuck in the middle of the political divide. He is looking to give a voice to those who feel forgotten and left behind.
Mr. Hess’s campaign is focused on common-sense solutions for Oregon. As a business owner, he is comfortable making tough decisions, negotiating, and finding common ground.
His campaign will center around 4 main principles:
- Transparency
- Building trust through transparency. Oregonians should be allowed access to budget information and data collected by state agencies.
- Voice
- Giving Oregonians a voice through the creation of the Oregon Ideas Portal (www.ideasoregon.com). Every Oregonian–regardless of party affiliation–can directly voice their ideas, opinions, and concerns. Creating real change begins with a conversation.
- Re-envision
- Establish accountability and realistic solutions to Oregon’s drug and homelessness problem. Change the national image of Oregon and increase state tourism.
- Additionally, he wants to reinvigorate the police force by giving them the tools they need to operate effectively in 2022.
- Improve
- Modernize and future-proof both Oregon’s digital and physical infrastructure by utilizing modern technology.
To learn more about Nick Hess visit https://votehess.com
-Logo: https://votehess.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/VoteHessLogo.png
-Nick photo: https://votehess.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Nick_Hess_Governor-scaled.jpg
