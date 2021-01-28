PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Certa, the leading no-code platform for cross-enterprise solutions including supplier risk management, KYC/AML and credit and insurance applications has significantly boosted its leadership strength with key hires of senior talent, as well as other leadership moves. These moves will allow Certa to continue building on strong growth over the last two years.

The following executives were added to the senior management team:

Jared Ezzell as Chief Customer Officer. Jared was previously with D&B, where he helped start the Compliance group and served as the head of sales for that line of business.

Dudley Brundige as CFO and Head of Partnerships. Dudley was most recently the SVP of Sales at GLG and previously served as VP of Finance at American Express.

Jared brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience in the Third Party and Credit Risk Management space. He has spent the past decade heavily focused on regulatory compliance risk controls covering Anti-bribery (FCPA, UK Bribery), Anti-money laundering (KYC, FinCEN, AMLD), Fraud, Sanctions (OFAC 50), and Food Safety (FSMA/FSVP). A former collegiate wrestler, Jared brings the competitive drive he developed on the mat and applies it to helping his clients succeed.

Regarding his move from D&B to Certa Jared said, “I had the benefit of being introduced to Certa a few years ago while D&B was vetting the marketplace for technology partners that could significantly enhance our client offerings. Certa’s open-API, ridiculously configurable no-code workflow automation solution is a disruptive game changer. My clients have enjoyed much success with Certa to date and I am very excited about joining the team directly and what the future holds.”

Dudley was with GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group) for over 10 yrs. He was the SVP, Industrials and Technology, Corporate Markets. Prior to that Dudley spent 8 years with American Express as Vice President, structuring bank deals and investments for Global Network Services across the Americas. Dudley graduated from the University of Virginia with his BA in Economics and later earned his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania – Wharton. As an avid runner, Dudley is always looking for continual improvement. He applies this same pursuit to his position at Certa.

Says Dudley, “I’m thrilled to join the Certa team. The opportunity to bring a no-code platform to the enterprise market is unparalleled and Certa is well-positioned to win the market.”

Among other leadership moves, Certa promoted Vatsal Juneja as Head of Technology early last year. Vatsal has over a decade of experience building and growing platforms enabling enterprises to embrace technology. Vatsal earned his Master’s in Applied Mathematics from IIT. As an engineer and a technology evangelist, he’s always finding innovative ways to keep the Certa platform cutting-edge.

Surrounded by all of this top talent, company founder Jag Lamba says, “I am lucky to have started the firm, otherwise I am not sure I would have managed to get hired into this all-star team. With this team, I can go back to focusing on things that I love – building the most powerful and the simplest product for enterprise digitization.”

Always looking to improve, the company is now seeking leaders for Marketing and Product functions.

About Certa

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Certa’s mission is to connect companies safely and efficiently. Certa offers an industry-leading lightweight workflow platform for onboarding, risk management, monitoring and contracting, custom configured to each client’s rules and risks. The no-code platform enables seamless integration and development of sophisticated mission critical enterprise applications without writing any code. With Certa, enterprises can digitize externally facing mission critical workflows quickly without spending time on integrations or managing process changes. Certa clients include a Top 3 consulting firm, a ride-sharing tech giant and several Fortune 50 retailers.

For more information or to schedule a demo visit https://www.getcerta.com/ or call +1-646-207-3000.

Press contact:

Dudley Brundige

dudley@getcerta.com

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0128s2p-certa-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Certa