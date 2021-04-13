SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, announced today the promotion of FinTech expert Joe Zeibert to vice president, head of mortgage product and strategy. In this role, Zeibert will lead the continued development and innovation of Nomis’ mortgage pricing and profitability management and competitive intelligence technology.

Zeibert, previously an executive banker at Bank of America, was recruited by Nomis in 2019 to develop the company’s flagship mortgage pricing and competitive intelligence product. In just over a year, Zeibert has established and launched a suite of mortgage SaaS products with record implementation times, doubled the Nomis client base and served as subject matter expert for a variety of mortgage industry speaking engagements and events.

“Bringing Joe on board was part of a multi-year strategic initiative to introduce a tactical, incredibly unique pricing and profitability management product to the mortgage industry,” explained Frank Rohde, president and CEO of Nomis Solutions. “Joe’s innate skills and mortgage know-how have been pivotal in Nomis’ rapid growth, and we are more focused than ever before on driving innovation for mortgage pricing and profitability insights.”

Zeibert’s knack for mortgage pricing has been cultivated over the last 15 years through his extensive experience in home equity pricing, analytics and product development. During his eight-year tenure at Bank of America, draw-per-loan increased by 23%, and profitability rose by 15%. He then progressed to Ally Financial as senior director of product, pricing, credit and analytics of the mortgage division. There, he generated more than $5 billion in leads annually, modeled 662 million price points individually and drove ad hoc and automated analytics and reporting tools to provide competitive pricing insights and empower data-driven decisions.

“Nomis has really opened the floodgates of opportunity for mortgage lenders of any size. We have perfected the science behind leveraging competitive data and actionable analytics to provide real-time, granular insight into an organization’s operational processes, competition and the effectiveness of their strategies,” said Zeibert. “I am honored to receive this promotion and look forward to watching more and more lenders take advantage of these tools that provide a substantial competitive edge.”

Nomis’ mortgage technology suite provides real-time pricing analytics and competitive intelligence, enabling mortgage lenders to identify and act on market opportunities, strengthen customer relationships, optimize operations, and maximize profitability. With Nomis, mortgage lenders save time and resources, experience an increase in lead-to-application conversion rates, and can more accurately identify and react to profitable opportunities.

About Nomis Solutions

Nomis Solutions is a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider that delivers competitive intelligence to bankers and mortgage lenders to facilitate more advanced pricing strategies. The company’s analytics platform and end-to-end pricing tools enable retail banks and mortgage lenders to achieve customer- and borrower-centric pricing backed by real-time, actionable data. The platform also supports banks and mortgage lenders in their understanding and anticipation of the evolving demands of customers and borrowers, competitors, and ever-changing market conditions. For more information, please visit http://www.nomissolutions.com/.

News Source: Nomis