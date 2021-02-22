DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Since the pandemic struck last year, many businesses have struggled to stay afloat and others unfortunately, have had to close their doors. But Trash Can Cleaning USA, a HUB-certified North Carolina company, has not been one of them. It’s managed to flourish in times of economic uncertainty, and that’s mostly due to its service offering – a unique way to keep customers’ trash and recycle cans clean.



“In fact, we have several investors encouraging us to get into an expanded market – moving from a regional North Carolina business to servicing the mid-Atlantic area with some larger partners,” Darrell Harris, president and founder of Trash Can Cleaning USA, says.

For homeowners, keeping trash and recycle cans clean is a task that typically falls to the bottom of the “to-do” list, yet, it’s one that’s important to ensuring bacteria and even viruses like COVID-19 stay under control.

Trash Can Cleaning USA’s sanitizing process kills upward to 99 percent of all common bacteria and viruses, eliminating the risk of E. coli, staphylococcus Listeria, Salmonella, flies, maggots, mosquitoes, bees and other insects and rodents living inside trash cans.

The company’s state-of-the-art cleaning vehicle follows behind the homeowners’ trash and recycle pick-up service truck on the specified service dates, and cleans the cans after they’re emptied. When it’s done, Trash Can Cleaning USA sends the customer a text message confirming the job has been completed.

“Our innovation of killing 99.9 percent of all bacteria within a trash and recycled bin in less than a minute is unparalleled and unmatched by any service-based company in North Carolina. Our advancement in this industry allows us to be environmentally conscious in neighborhoods and communities we impact on an everyday basis,” Harris says.

Trash Can Cleaning USA also cleans and disinfects dumpsters and eco-minded individuals can rest easy because the company uses 100 percent green materials. After the cans or dumpsters are pressure washed in 200-degree hot water, they’re disinfected with a biodegradable cleaner and then finished off with an air freshener of choice.

The company also works with city and town municipalities, homeowner associations, businesses, schools, apartment communities and more. It services the following North Carolina areas: Raleigh-Durham, Chapel Hill, Morrisville, Cary, Apex, Wake Forest and Greensboro, but plans to add more areas are in the works.

About Trash Can Cleaning USA

Founded in 2017, Trash Cleaning USA currently employs 12 people. Its mission is to achieve a one all-encompassing goal: to provide a streamlined and stress-free trash, dumpster and recycled bin cleaning service. Monthly and quarterly contracts are available and so is a one-time service. Trash Can Cleaning USA, is a minority owned business and is a certified HUB vendor with the N.C. Department of Administration.

