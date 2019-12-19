NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, the pioneering leader in online notarization and original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions, today announced that it has been approved by the Michigan Department of State to provide both eNotary and remote online notarization (RON) services to the more than 113,000 notaries public registered in the state.



Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson noted in a joint announcement regarding the availability of eNotary/RON and online voter registration, “Both programs represent steps forward for Michigan in using technology to provide modern and convenient services to residents.”

As an approved vendor, NotaryCam had to meet certain state requirements, including providing a demonstration of their notarial platforms to department staff that covered specific security features like tamper-evident documents and an audit trail. To date, 13 states, including Michigan, have enacted RON laws, and another nine states are set to do so in 2020.

“The availability of RON nationwide is inevitable, but it is still a cause for celebration when individual states join the movement to modernize the notarial act by legalizing RON,” NotaryCam Founder and CEO Rick Triola said. “NotaryCam is proud to be among the first vendors approved by the state to provide RON services, and we look forward to helping Michigan notaries continue to deliver the invaluable services they always have, albeit in a more modern and streamlined fashion.”

“As an early adopter of RON closings, CSS has been working with Rick Triola and his NotaryCam technology and team for years,” said Jerome Jelinek, CEO and General Counsel of Traverse City, Mich.-based Corporate Settlement Solutions (CSS). “NotaryCam closings greatly enhance the customer experience of real estate closings. Its team of notaries are knowledgeable, experienced, professional and always willing to accommodate the needs of customers and CSS team members. To truly serve our customers, industry members need to use NotaryCam remote online closings for all possible closings.”

After pioneering the world’s first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries.

The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.

Michigan.gov announcement link: https://www.michigan.gov/sos/0,4670,7-127–513568–,00.html

