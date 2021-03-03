NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, the pioneering leader in online notarization and original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions, announced today announced it has been named to the HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate list. This marks the third consecutive year NotaryCam has been recognized by HousingWire for its efforts in delivering remote online notarization (RON) technology to the housing industry.

Specifically, HousingWire highlighted NotaryCam’s accomplishments in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the development of a remote ink notarization (RIN) product to accommodate the temporary authorizations from a handful of states for this process. The company also made several notable achievements throughout last year, including

On-boarding approximately 15,000 users per month, for a total of 350,000 total users:

Managing a 10x increase in RON demand;

Increasing revenue by 100% over Q1 and Q2 2020; and

Performing more than 1,000 real estate closings in September 2020 to achieve a new monthly company record and a 1,900% year over year increase.

“While the circumstances were far from ideal, the events of 2020 opened this industry’s eyes to the limitations of today’s closing process,” said NotaryCam Founder and CEO Rick Triola. “NotaryCam has been committed to the digital transformation of the mortgage/ real estate transaction since its inception, and we are honored that HousingWire has once again chosen to recognize our efforts in this regard by including us on the Tech100 list.”

According to the publication, “The Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face everyday…For the second year in a row, the Tech100 program was divided into the HW Tech100 Mortgage and the HW Tech100 Real Estate to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations within both sectors.”

“After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come,” said Brena Nath, HousingWire’s HW+ Managing Editor. ”Knowing what these companies were able to navigate and overcome, we’re excited to announce this year’s list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries.”

To view the complete list of the 2021 HW Tech100 Real Estate winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2021-hw-tech100-real-estate-winners/.

About NotaryCam

Celebrating its ninth year of RON pioneering and global leadership, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 150 countries. The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN, Hybrids or Witnessing – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry (88).

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

News Source: NotaryCam Inc.