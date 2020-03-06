NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, the pioneering leader in online notarization and original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions, today announced that it has been included on the seventh annual HW Tech100 list published by housing and mortgage industry trade magazine HousingWire. This marks NotaryCam’s second straight appearance on the HW Tech100 list, which recognizes highlights “tech innovation that captures the entire U.S. housing economy, spanning real estate to mortgage lending, servicing, and investments.”



“NotaryCam is honored to once again be recognized by HousingWire for our efforts to push for innovation in the real estate industry,” said NotaryCam Founder and CEO Rick Triola. “NotaryCam is proud to have not only introduced remote online notarization (RON) to the real estate and mortgage industries, but also to have pounded the pavement and played a prominent role in expanding RON adoption and legislation since 2012. To date, 22 states have passed RON legislation, proving that this is a growing sector. NotaryCam is proud to champion efforts nationwide to expand RON and bring convenience to the closing table.”

HousingWire editors highlighted NotaryCam’s ability to conduct remote closing ceremonies without restrictions on the type, number or location of participants allowed to join the closing room. NotaryCam has facilitated more than 200,000 RON transactions in all 50 states and 146 countries. Additionally noted was NotaryCam’s growth in 2019. Following a nearly 140 percent 2018 increase in new users, NotaryCam surpassed 200,000 users in the first half of 2019 and averaged over 10,000 new users monthly.

“There will always be doubt and opposition surrounding emerging technologies, but NotaryCam has worked hard to neutralize fears surrounding RON,” continued Triola. “RON is steadily becoming an accepted and lauded practice in our field and NotaryCam is proud to have led that charge.”

“HousingWire’s motto for 2020 is growth through focus. With that lens, the Tech100 program underwent mitosis and emerged as two highly focused awards — Tech100 Real Estate and Tech100 Mortgage. While collaboration between real estate and mortgage professionals has never been higher, the tools and solutions that empower these professionals to excel are often entirely different.” said HousingWire CEO, Clayton Collins. “The winners of the 2020 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage and Real Estate awards are truly the most impactful and innovative companies in housing. Not only do these companies empower their clients and users, they are supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy.”

The full list of this year’s winners is available at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2020-housingwire-tech100-mortgage-winners.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About NotaryCam

After pioneering the world’s first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN or Hybrids – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

