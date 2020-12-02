NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, the pioneering leader in online notarization and original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions, today announced that Henry Smith, Director of Notary Operations, has been named a 2020 Tech Trendsetter by housing finance trade publication HousingWire as part of its second annual HW Tech Trendsetter Awards™ program, recognizing the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy.

With the onset of COVID-19, remote online notarization (RON) technology played a critical role not just in moving the housing market forward, but also keeping it from grinding to a complete halt. While helping NotaryCam to maintain its stellar reputation for customer service (and managing a tenfold-increase in month-over-month transactions), Smith also led the development of NotaryCam’s remote ink notarization (RIN) product, as many states chose to authorize RIN in lieu of RON in their emergency orders, to ensure homebuyers and real estate professionals in every state could utilize the NotaryCam platform to complete their closing ceremony in accordance with their individual state’s permanent and/or temporary authorization.

“Since joining NotaryCam in 2012, Henry has made himself an invaluable member of the team, evidenced once again by his performance in 2020,” said NotaryCam founder and CEO Rick Triola. “Henry led the development of NotaryCam’s Concierge Service to accommodate RIN, to help NotaryCam host a greater majority of remote closing ceremonies in a socially-distanced world. Additionally, he ensured NotaryCam’s notaries were equipped to manage a 10x increase in demand for digital closings in the first half of the year.”

HousingWire’s 2020 Tech Trendsetters are made up of product and technology leaders who have been indispensable in bringing innovative tech solutions to market for housing industry clients. Similar to the HousingWire Tech100, which honors the 100 most innovative companies in mortgage and real estate tech, Tech Trendsetters recognize the people that drive innovation for their mortgage and real estate clients.

“Our Tech Trendsetters award recognizes a group of leaders who were critical to the outstanding performance of housing and real estate during this pandemic, finding innovative solutions when everything changed on a dime,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “We’re very proud to celebrate their achievements and honor the impact they’ve had at such a crucial time.”

For the full list of 2020 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-housingwire-2020-tech-trendsetters.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

About NotaryCam

After pioneering the world’s first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 150 countries. The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN or Hybrids – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

