TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — C Diff Foundation announced today that the 9th Annual International C. diff. Conference and Health EXPO welcomed over 40 international topic-experts dedicated in disciplines of healthcare, pharma, biotech, and academia on November 4-5, 2021. World-renowned presenters delivered data and discussed critical information on a leading Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI), Clostridioides difficile with global healthcare-associated issues: 100% Live-online presentations.



PHOTO CAPTION: Lifetime Achievement Award Dale Gerding, MD, MACP, FIDSA, FSHEA.

The Conference registration was complimentary this year. To learn more about this extraordinary conference, guest speakers, and the diverse topics presented visit: https://www.cdiff2021.com

For conference coverage visit ContagionLive Infectious Diseases Today: https://www.contagionlive.com/latest-conference

On behalf of the C Diff Foundation, Sahil Khanna, M.B.B.S, M.S. proudly presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Dale Gerding, MD, MACP, FIDSA, FSHEA for his outstanding vision, dedication, and commitment and for the advancement of Clostridioides difficile research, development, and care through the years. The Dale Gerding Lifetime Achievement award will be presented annually during the C Diff Foundation’s November conference to a healthcare professional meeting the criteria, nominated by peers, and awarded by Dr. Gerding himself.

The C Diff Foundation “Making a Difference: Innovations in Infection Prevention” 2021 award was presented to PhoneSoap acknowledging their exceptional organization who is making a difference in the Infection Prevention community, with their innovative products, services, and technologies.

The award was accepted by Wes LaPorte, CEO of PhoneSoap. “PhoneSoap’s mission has always been to limit the spread of infectious diseases through science and technology. We are honored to accept the Innovations in Infection Prevention award of 2021 from the C Diff Foundation given their very important endeavor to bring awareness, education, and advocacy globally,” stated LaPorte.

According to the 2017 Update (published February 2018) of the Clinical Practice Guidelines for C. difficile Infection by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and Society or Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), CDI remains a significant medical problem in hospitals, in long-term care facilities and in the community. C. difficile is one of the most common causes of health care- associated infections in U.S. hospitals (Lessa, et al, 2015, New England Journal of Medicine). Recent estimates suggest C. difficile approaches 500,000 infections annually in the U.S. and is associated with approximately 20,000 deaths annually. (Guh, 2020, New England Journal of Medicine).

Based on internal estimates, the recurrence rate of two of the three antibiotics currently used to treat CDI is between 20% and 40% among approximately 150,000 patients treated. We believe the annual incidence of CDI in the U.S. approaches 600,000 infections and has a mortality rate of approximately 9.3%.

The C Diff Foundation expresses their gratitude to all the Sponsors and Keynote speakers for their generous support of the 9th Annual International C. diff. Conference and Health EXPO. Together we deliver superior educational up-to-date data, advance the healthcare professional knowledge and understanding of the topics discussed, and serve as the leading organization educating and advocating for C. difficile infection prevention, treatments, clinical trial, diagnostics, support, and environmental safety worldwide. We are grateful to be the leading resource for patients, families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

Many US Governors have signed a state proclamation proclaiming November 2021 as Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile, C. diff.) Infection Awareness Month.

“Our shared goal is to witness a significant increase in C. difficile awareness, with a noted reduction in C. difficile infections worldwide by the year 2025. We would also like to thank Seres Therapeutics, Rebiotix, a Ferring Company, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals for their efforts and support with this endeavor,” stated Nancy C. Caralla, Executive Director of the C Diff Foundation.

About C Diff Foundation:

C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the leading patient, caregiver, and healthcare organization educating and advocating for C. difficile (Clostridioides difficile, C. diff., CDI, CDAD) prevention, treatments, clinical trials, diagnostics, support, and environmental safety worldwide. Their Mission continues to move forward and grow through research conducted by government, industry, and academia strengthening the advocacy on behalf of patients, families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and researchers worldwide.

For more information: https://cdifffoundation.org/

C Diff Foundation™ is a trademark of C Diff Foundation, established 2012 in the U.S.

